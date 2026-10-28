ADTN demands better welfare, career progression for dental technologists

The Association of Dental Technologists of Nigeria (ADTN) has called on the Federal Government to review the nomenclature of Dental Surgery Technology and improve the welfare and career progression of Dental Technologists across the country.

The association also renewed its demand for an enhanced entry point for Dental Technology Officers in recognition of their five-year university training, urging relevant authorities to expedite action on the proposal, which it said had been pursued for more than five years.

The demands were contained in a communique issued at the end of ADTN’s 38th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting (SCAGM), held in Dutse, Jigawa State, from October 8 to 9, 2026.

The conference, themed “Mentoring: A Tool for Shaping the Future of Dental Technology Profession in Nigeria,” brought together healthcare professionals, government representatives, academics, labour leaders and other stakeholders to deliberate on the development of the profession.

The communique was jointly signed by Comrade Haruna Jethro Joe, General Secretary, and Dr. Eyarefe O. Stephen, National President of ADTN.

ADTN expressed concern over the circular on Dental Surgery Technology nomenclature, arguing that it had created confusion with the established and internationally recognised nomenclature of Dental Technology.

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It urged the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities to reconsider the circular through consultations with professional associations, regulatory bodies and educational institutions.

The association also called on the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Council on Establishment to expedite consideration of its proposal for an enhanced entry point for Dental Technology Officers.

According to the communique, ADTN, in collaboration with the Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria, had pursued the proposal through the appropriate channels for more than five years.

It further urged the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and other relevant agencies to ensure that Dental Technology Officers and Dental Technologists were explicitly recognised in applicable government circulars and official documents.

On welfare, the association called for improved working conditions, fair remuneration and consistent implementation of approved entitlements for eligible members, including the ward coat allowance.

The conference also advocated stronger mentorship programmes, continuing professional development and greater investment in digital dentistry, computer-aided design and manufacturing, three-dimensional printing and advanced dental materials.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to professional excellence, improved welfare, scientific advancement and constructive engagement with government and other stakeholders to advance Dental Technology and oral healthcare delivery in Nigeria.