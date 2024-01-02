The Action Democratic Party ( ADP) has rejected the outcome of the election, where the national chairman of the APM, Alhaji Yusuf Manman Dantalle, emerged as the national chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

At the election held on December 18, 2023, Dantalle defeated the national chairman of the ADP and the erstwhile chairman of the IPAC, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, with 10 votes, while the latter scored 8 votes.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Dr Alex Maiyanga, National Organising Secretary, ADP, said Engineer Sani, who had earlier congratulated the winner, had since rejected the outcome of the process.

The ADP National Secretary told newsmen that the election that produced Dantalle as the new IPAC Chairman was flawed with several irregularities.

He said, “During the election, Alhaji Yusuf Manman Dantalle of APM was declared the winner with 10 votes, while Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani received eight votes.

At first glance, it seemed like a fair and valid outcome and Engr. Sani graciously congratulated Alhaji Dantalle on his victory.

“However, upon closer examination, the ADP discovered several irregularities and undemocratic practices that marred the electoral process.

The Electoral Committee, which was supposed to be composed of three members, was illegally reduced to only two members, who manipulated the entire process from start to finish.

“Eligible contestants were unjustly disqualified, and the entire process was tainted by suspicious and undemocratic actions.

We cannot stand idly by and allow such electoral fraud to undermine the integrity of our democracy.”

The ADP further declared that, by virtue of the pronouncement of the Federal High Court Abuja, which on December 29, 2023, granted an exparte motion that restrained the IPAC from inaugurating Alhaji Dantalle as national chairman of the forum of political parties in the country, it would amount to a breach of the rule of law for the national chairman of the APM to continue to parade himself as the new chairman of the IPAC.

“In light of these findings, ADP, represented by Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking to halt the inauguration of Yusuf Dantalle as the IPAC National Chairman.

On December 29, 2023, our application was granted by Justice O. A. Musa.

“The court, in its Motion Experte, ordered IPAC not to inaugurate anyone declared as the winner of the December 18, 2023 election.

It also directed IPAC to maintain the status quo, allowing the Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani-led executive committee to continue piloting the affairs of the council until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“ADP is committed to upholding democratic values, transparency, and the rule of law. We cannot tolerate electoral fraud or the manipulation of democratic processes.

Political parties are the building blocks of our democracy, and we must lead by example in practicing clean and acceptable election processes.

IPAC should serve as a model for all political parties, fostering an enduring democratic culture and good governance in Nigeria.

Free and fair elections are essential for the growth and development of our nation.”

