Adoption of my project by Wikipedia, one of the highlights of 2021 — Tunde Oladimeji

Tunde Oladimeji, an actor and producer whose exploits in documentary production stood him out and earned him an AMVCA nomination in 2020, has announced that his latest effort, Erinle the pact movie will hit the cinema and Neflix this year, following his partnership with US Library of Congress and wiki tongues. Oladimeji who made this known while speaking on his creative efforts in the year 2021 and what his fans should expect from him in 2022, said last year was a beautiful one filled with promises made and promises delivered.

According to him, “it was a year of learning and unlearning. I tackled many big projects and I think the experience I have gathered over the years came into bearing. I was able to produce and direct a documentary on Yoruba dialects made possible by Wikipedia, in partnership with the US Library of Congress and wiki tongues.

“It is a project that opened my eyes to the diversity of the oneness of our world. We travelled all over Yoruba speaking parts of Nigeria for the documentary and it is a rewarding experience, it was the only project adopted by Wikipedia for the International Day of Indigenous Peoples. It’s also being adopted for many of Wikipedia international projects. That for me was a very high point in the year,” the AMVCA nominee stated.

His latest effort Erinle, the pact is a movie that examines the socio-cultural dimensions of the Nigerian environment. It is a film that incorporates various elements of storytelling to take viewers on a journey; a quest to explore their inner minds, the society, culture and anesthetics and diverse aspects of human living.

The movie which was shot in multiple locations within Oyo, Lagos and Osun States will be premiered before the middle of the year and shortly after this, it will be screened in cinemas and one of the major standard online steaming platforms. It comprises a stellar cast of Lateef Adedimeji, Jide Kosoko, Yemi Solade, Jumoke Odetola, Sola Fosudo, Joke Muyiwa, Ralph Niyi and Tunde Oladimeji himself.

For Tunde Oladimeji, 2021 was a full creative year that took him on many twists and commissions. “I did many documentaries like the Folorunso Alakija @ 70 documentary, commissioned by the Oṣùn State University. It’s a different kind of documentary that requires a particular approach but it was another fantastic experience. The year finished for me on a high note with the production of my pet project, Erinle the pact.

“That movie is one project I am particularly proud of. It’s a movie I have had in my head for years and I am grateful to Olódùmarè and the people around me who offered so much help and support in many ways. You know when you are aligned with people who see a particular vision as you see it, achieving the vision becomes easier.

“Like every good thing, the movie project started accidentally. I was working on a different project with a friend and we almost shifted to this one. But along the line I decided I needed to do it immediately and I commenced it.

It is s a story that is uncommon and it was achieved through great attention to details. Erinle was a bit challenging because we had multiple filming locations; each one was a different experience, a different character and a different approach. My family friends and fans have been fantastic all the way, they supported me massively and I am very grateful,” he added.

