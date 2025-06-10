Adoption of farmer-centered technologies can drive Africa’s economic growth — AATF boss

The 2025 Africa Agriculture and Technology Conference (ACAT2025) kicked off on Monday at the Kigali Convention Centre under the theme ‘NextGen Ag-Tech Solutions for Africa’s Farmers’.

The four-day event brought together more than 800 delegates to explore the transformative potential of next-generation agricultural technologies aimed at empowering African farmers.

In his opening address, Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, emphasised that empowering farmers starts with providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions.

This, he argued, would help farmers optimise their practices and navigate the complexities of modern agriculture.

Dr. Canisius Kanangire, the Executive Director of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), highlighted the importance of farmer-centred technologies in boosting productivity, improving livelihoods, and driving economic growth.

Kanangire explained that for over two decades, AATF has coordinated public-private partnerships to facilitate access to agricultural technologies that address production challenges, enhance yields, and contribute to the economic growth of Africa.

A central topic of discussion was the need for robust digital infrastructure in Africa’s rural farming communities.

Experts pointed out several challenges, such as limited internet access, digital illiteracy, affordability, and inadequate infrastructure maintenance.

Language barriers and a disconnect between technology developers and farmers were also noted as key obstacles. Despite these challenges, promising solutions, including drone-based delivery of agricultural inputs and AI-powered tools offering localised agricultural data, are emerging.

Experts also emphasised the importance of co-designing technologies with farmers, simplifying digital tools, and shifting rural mindsets to embrace modern agriculture.

These initiatives, according to them, aim to help smallholder farmers maximise yields on limited land and contribute to food security.

Farmers attending the conference voiced their demands for greater involvement in the development of agricultural technologies.

They stressed the need for farmers to be treated as active participants, not just end-users. They also called on policymakers to close gaps that hinder the adoption of technologies and to facilitate stronger collaboration in technology sharing.

The farmers further urged authorities to invest more in farmer-led innovations to ensure grassroots solutions are supported and recognised.

In line with these calls, AATF announced a new partnership with AgriEdge to enhance the development and uptake of innovative digital agricultural technologies across Africa.

This collaboration will focus on diversifying technologies that improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, allowing for the exchange of innovations, knowledge, and resources to empower Africa’s farmers, researchers, and policymakers.

The conference has set the stage for pivotal discussions on how Africa’s agricultural sector can leverage technology to foster economic growth and improve the livelihoods of its farmers.

With the right support and enabling environment, experts agree that Africa’s smallholder farmers can successfully transition from subsistence farming to thriving agribusinesses.

