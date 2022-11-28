Adopting UNESCO recommendation will bring end to academic crisis in Nigeria ― Arogbofa

Former Secretary General of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, said the crisis in the education sector would be a thing of the past if the Federal Federal Government adopts the recommendation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on education.

Arogbofa who stated this during the inauguration of an administrative building and block of science laboratories at Community Comprehensive High School, Ikaram-Akoko built by the old students association of the school, faulted budget for education, saying it usually falls short of the recommendation of UNESCO.

He lamented the rate at which the quality and standard of education is nosediving in the nation as a result of poor planning and inadequate funding.

According to the former principal of secondary school, who said unless the government at all levels adhered to the recommendations of appropriating over 25 percent of the total annual budget to education, there would not be end to crisis in the education sector.

Arogbofa who called on government to expedite action on the plan to institute a commission for secondary school education in the country, said it would help to boost the administration of post-primary education and improve quality and standard of education from the elementary level upward.

He commended the old students association led by Barrister Olurotimi Williams-Daudu, the Chief Registrar of National Industrial Court for giving back to the school, noting that government alone could not alone solve the infrastructure and equipment deficits in public schools.

Williams-Daudu, who was represented at the event by his wife, Dr. Funmilola Williams-Daudu, commended all members of the old students association for their desire and readiness to contribute to restoring and adding to the structures of the school.





He said: “In raising funds, I have led from the front in terms of making contributions and members of the Association have been very fantastic in responding to our calls for financial donations. Not only that, a number of my friends across the country have been supportive.”

The president of the old students association said the new administrative building constructed by old students was named after the Executive Secretary, National Judicial Council, Ahmed Gambo Saleh, because of his support to the course of the school.

He said: “The Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Council, is my brother and friend. He funded the project in my honour. I, therefore, felt it should be named after him as a way to say, thank you.”

In her comment, Dr.(Mrs.) Williams-Daudu appreciated all old students of the school for their support for her husband, saying her husband achieved so much because of their support.

She assured that she would continue to support her husband in his strive to making school a conducive learning environment.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Adebisi Adesina commended and appreciated the old students for turning around the fortune of their alma matter.

He said: “The old students are just fantastic and passionate about the future of the current students in the school.

“They have renovated dilapidated buildings, and today we are inaugurating a world standard administrative building and a block of science laboratories they facilitated.

“These great people have placed some of our indigent but brilliant students on scholarship and hired and paying teachers for the school.”

The principal, however, called on the state government to send more teachers to the school and equip their laboratories so that the efforts of the old students won’t be in vain.