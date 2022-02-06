Adopt technology solutions in tackling oil theft, illegal refineries, Marketers tell FG

In view of the incessant oil theft and proliferation of illegal refineries, marketers under the aegis of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association (PETROAN), has called on the Federal Government (FG) to adopt the 3P technologies to tackle the menace.

They said this will also help guarantee the genuineness and appropriateness of oil products from purchase to delivery.

The National President of PETROAN, Dr Billy Harry, made the disclosure at the sidelines of the presentation/demonstration of the 3P, also known as Production Products Passport and the Petroleum Passport Seal, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, with the technology, Nigeria’s days of fighting illegal oil thieves and illegal refineries will be over.

He stressed that the association’s partnership with the Rivers state government will boost the current fight against the illegal oil refiners and those engaged in bunkering in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

On how the technology works, Harry said if a truck is linked with the 3P technology, the technology provides proof that the product in the truck, sold and being delivered to anywhere in the country is genuine and not sourced from an illegal source, and not fake.

“The technology would also show that the product is not adulterated. The receiver of the products will be sure to receive them intact. The 3P will indicate the source of the petroleum product, and if it is adulterated or not. If it is from the illegal refineries, anyone including a security agent accosting on the road will know.

“If there was any tampering, both the owner and eventual buyer will know. The 3P would indicate if anything, including reduction of the product on the way, happened. It would also help the government to know the exact quantity of oil and gas sold and consumed in the country,” he said.

He further disclosed that his group was currently in discussion with officials of the petroleum resources ministry to partner with the Nigerian government at the federal level.

“The partnership with the Rivers State government will provide the test-run that the federal would need to confirm its efficacy,” he added.

