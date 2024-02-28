The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 2023 presidential election, Adewole Adebayo, has called for the adoption of social justice in tackling the economic hardship.

Adebayo also advised President Bola Tinubu to be compassionate with a display of humility to reach to the people.

He stated that the president needs to be less arrogant in the assessment of how righteous his policies are.

He added, “President Tinubu needs to be like head of state, like father of the nation. He needs to be less arrogant in the assessment of how righteous their policies are. They need to engage people more.

“However people need to understand at the same time that they voted for these policies.

“It is like people of Israel asking Moses to lead them out of Egypt and on getting to wilderness they realised it was not an easy place to be and they started complaining. That is a normal thing.

“The people of Nigeria voted for these policies even though they are not good policies. The government should use humility to reach out to the people and at the same time, show social justice to the people by making sure that the burden of this hardship is not borne only by the less privilege.”