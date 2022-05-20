Adolescents’ exposure to pornographic content worrisome ― Counsellors

A counselling psychologist and Director, Hope for Second Chance Foundation (HOSEC), Mrs Ibukunoluwa Otesile, has expressed worry over the continued exposure of children to pornographic content, decrying that the society continues to suffer the consequences of improper sexual behaviour among adolescents.

She bemoaned that pornographic content is thrown at adolescents on every available medium of communication, whether in visual or audio form, which continues to influence their way of life.

Speaking at the fourth anniversary of HOSEC in Ibadan, Otesile noted that society must give attention to the engagements and orientation of boys and girls alike.

Noting that the society focuses a lot of attention on the girl child, she noted that the society will be better if the boy child is well nurtured, protected and given adequate orientation on living responsibly and giving due regard to all humans regardless of their gender.

Especially, she noted the need for implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law recently passed in the state.

She, however, noted the need for a creative and deliberate sensitisation for more people to be aware of the VAPP law.

She pointed to field observation showing that several Nigerians are unaware of the provisions of VAPP law which had made implementation difficult.





She said as part of the effort to support the government in sensitising the public about the VAPP law, HOSEC foundation had made the abridged version of the VAPP into theatre performance for residents of Oyo state.

Also speaking, another counsellor and Chairman, HOSEC foundation, Mr Olajide Adesina said despite VAPP law, children continued to be abused in the forms of street hawking, and denial of access to formal education among others.

As part of the foundation’s fourth anniversary, the foundation organised a speech contest among students of public schools within Ibadan where Badejo Oluwadamilola of Queens School Apata emerged first, Amao Aishat of Abadina College came second while Duru Chika from Orogun Grammar School was third.

