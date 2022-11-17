Ado Poly to honour Ooni, Fashola, Afe Babalola’s wife at 18th convocation

Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, as part of activities marking its 18th convocation the ceremony, will honour the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; former Lagos State governor and current minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Other to be honoured are wife of the founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti(ABUAD), Yeye Modupe Babalola, an alumnus of the institution; Surveyor S.A. Fakologbon and Dr Rotimi Ibidapo, who also graduated from the institution.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Dayo Oladebeye while speaking with newsmen on Monday ahead of the convocation noted that the graduating students from the 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and

2020/2021 session had completed their programmes with 511 of them bagging distinction.

The noted that a total of 13,677 students from the three academic sessions will be conferred with different awards during the combined convocation ceremonies of the institution slated for this weekend for the National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes.

On the choice of the individuals for the polytechnic’s fellowship award, he said that “the recognition is meant to appreciate them for their contributions to national development and humanity. This will also be a source of encouragement to the graduates and current students.”

Oladebeye, whose tenure will expire in four months’ time, disclosed that the institution now has a total of 15,000 OND and HND undergraduates, and 2,000 personnel across the academic and non-academic strata of the institution who are contributing to the polytechnic’s uplift.

He stated that his administration had executed over 20 landmark projects to shore up the polytechnic’s physical infrastructure, besides ensuring regular training, retrainings and development of staff and timely payment of some of their emoluments.

The rector said he was enthralled by the approval to the institution by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and professional bodies, for the running of 14 new courses at the diploma and higher diploma cadres, saying this will bolster the institution’s ranking.

He said that the university had sealed a deal with the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, for the running of degree courses in 11 academic areas, while also having affiliation with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, for degree programmes in some certain specialties.

Oladebeye added that the institution had established Adopoly FM to transmit news that could add value to the host community and the state, as well as serving as training grounds for mass communication students in the institution.

Oladebeye described funding as the major challenge standing as a clog in the wheel of the progress of the institution, calling on spirited individuals to partner in building the polytechnic, bearing in mind that the government can’t solely fund any tertiary institution.