Ado poly raises the alarm over encroachment of 400 hectares of land by host community

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State has raised the alarm over the encroachment of about 400 hectares of the polytechnic land by the host community.

The council also demanded the relocation of a state government-owned school, Suraju-Deen Nursery and Primary school from the polytechnic’s land.

The new chairman of the Council, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo, stated this while speaking, on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe by members of the council.

He noted that members of his Council also paid similar homage to the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the Local government Chairman, Mrs Omotunde Fajuyi, and the founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN.

Oyedepo explained that the encroachment has left the polytechnic porous and vulnerable, calling on the traditional ruler to wade in and help in stopping further encroachment of their land and the successful relocation of the primary school.

He added that the polytechnic has written to the State government since 2020 on the relocation of the school built on the institution’s land, expressing regret about the delay of the state government in hearkening to the request.

He said, “Kabiyesi, one of the greatest challenges faced by the institution is the aggressive encroachment and trespass on the polytechnic land by the host community.

“Council was reliably informed that the over 400 hectares of land belonging to the Polytechnic have been and still being encroached, leaving the Polytechnic community porous and vulnerable to attacks. We appeal to the community leaders to help stop this.

“The polytechnic whole constructing its perimeter fencing availed the primary school a key to an exit gate pending when they would vacate the premises, but the school has continued to erect illegal structures on the polytechnic’s land.

“We, therefore, wish to implore you our Kabiyesi to use your good office to influence the relocation of the primary school.”

He said his colleagues across 35 federal polytechnics across the country were worried by the ongoing nationwide strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

According to him, the situation became worrisome at a time technical education was becoming the topical issue of national interest, being part of the policy strategies being mapped out to check the soaring unemployment in the system.

About his vision for the polytechnic, Oyedepo revealed that his mission is to upgrade the institution’s development through partnerships with critical stakeholders and work hard to achieve the dream of being upgraded to a degree-awarding school.

“We are not saying the polytechnic should bear a university, but it can be given the power to award degrees as obtainable in some institutions abroad even as a Polytechnic because we have the facilities,” he said.

Responding, Oba Adejugbe, appealed to the council to work hard to promote the image of the polytechnic and make it a model in the country.

He assured the council that the community would do everything possible to checkmate land encroachment in the institution, saying all the mistakes causing the problem will be addressed.

