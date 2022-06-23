Ado Federal Poly donates N640, 000 to exceptional students at matriculation
THE management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State has advised the new intakes in the institution to be committed to their studies and avoid any form of distraction in their educational pursuit.
The advice was given during the matriculation ceremony of the new students for the 2021/2022 academic session
At the event, matriculation oath was administered on about 10,000 students for the National Diploma 1 and Higher National Diploma 1 programmes by the registrar of the polytechnic, Mrs Kehinde Ekanem
Also, a total of 63 students, who emerged as the overall best students at their respective ND I and HND I classes at the end of the 2020/2021 academic session, received their certificates and N10,000 cash prizes each to serve as motivation for others.
In a special gesture by the rector, a special recognition and award of commendation with a sum of N10,000 cash award was also given to an ND I student of Mass Communication Department, Fadugba Pelumi for perfectly reciting the lyrics of the polytechnic’s anthem during the orientation programme.
The rector of the polytechnic, Dr Dayo Oladebeye while welcoming the students to the institution warned that, “you must not, under any circumstances, take laws into your hands, as this may lead to the disruption of the academic calendar with the programme duration being unduly prolonged.”
Oladebeye reiterated that the future socio-economic status or potential of the students would largely be determined by what they were able to do with the opportunities placed at their disposal during the period of their studentship of the polytechnic.