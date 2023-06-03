Ado-Ekiti, the vibrant capital of Ekiti State, is engulfed in sorrow as it bids farewell to two distinguished individuals: former Deputy Chief Bisi Egbeyemi and former Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Chief Alex Olu.

Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who diligently served as the deputy governor from 2018 to 2022, departed from this mortal realm on March 18, 2023. His final resting place was solemnly observed on Friday. Chief Alex Olu, a political ally of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo, peacefully passed away at the remarkable age of 94 last week.

The Ado-Ekiti Trustees Committee, comprising esteemed members such as Chairman Dr Adepoju Ajayi FCA, Secretary General Dr Jadesola Taiwo Babatola, and PRO CSP Dolapo Badmus, extends its heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

Acknowledging the significant impact these individuals had on the development of the community, the committee pays tribute to their remarkable contributions.

Chief Ajayi Odoba, renowned for his qualities as a gentleman, an uncommon political and community leader, and an exemplary role model, played a pivotal role in inspiring numerous notable indigenes to support Ewi’s Palace and actively participate in various community projects.

The committee, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul, urges all prominent sons and daughters of Ado-Ekiti to dutifully commemorate his legacy during the upcoming funeral activities.

They emphasize the importance of honouring the legend who inspired and guided many, expressing confidence that Chief Ajayi Odoba’s wife and children will continue to champion the principles of good leadership that the community holds dear. May his gentle soul find eternal rest.

Dr Adepoju Ajayi, speaking of the late Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, highlights his role as a political and community leader. Chief Bisi Egbeyemi served as a remarkable role model whose positive influence spurred many notable indigenes of Ado-Ekiti to associate themselves with Ewi’s Palace and actively contribute to various developmental projects and activities aimed at transforming Ado-Ekiti into a thriving metropolis.

As the committee offers prayers for the repose of the soul of this esteemed elder statesman and iconic political leader, they acknowledge his unwavering support for the Ewi’s throne during the reign of Alayeluwa Oba Dr Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III.

