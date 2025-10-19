The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has stated that the Federal Government’s decision to remove Mathematics as a requirement for admission into arts and humanities courses is meant to curb forgery.

Oloyede made this known on Sunday in Ibadan during the opening of the Jihad Week organised by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), University of Ibadan, and the launch of Ad-dhikr Magazine.

He explained that the policy had existed for years but was not implemented, and the Ministry of Education only aligned it with current realities to discourage falsification of results.

“How will you say somebody that wants to study Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, or Arabic should not have university admission because of not having Mathematics, when such a person could go to London University to study Yoruba without Mathematics.

“What the Ministry of Education is doing is realigning the policy with the reality on ground and it is our interest not to encourage forgery,” Oloyede said.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “The Paragon”, the JAMB registrar urged Muslims to live as role models and uphold values that reflect the true teachings of Islam.

He added that MSSN must continue to unite Muslims, promote peace, and propagate Islam not just by preaching but through good conduct.

“MSSN has the capacity to invite people to see the beauty of Islam and the current MSSN must continue to do that, build genuine and sincere relationship among one another,” he said.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Idris Adeoye, commended the MSSN’s founding fathers for guiding Muslim students and advised the youth to remain patriotic and avoid actions that could harm their future.

The Ameer of MSSN, University of Ibadan, Umar Faruq, decried how immoral acts were becoming normal in society, urging Muslim youths to avoid internet fraud, alcohol, and other vices.

“As Muslims, we must stand tall and be role models in our deeds, academically, spiritually and mentally,” Faruq opined.

