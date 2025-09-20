Admission: Ekiti parents write minister, seek reversal of age restriction policy

Concerned parents in Ekiti State under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Parents, Students and Stakeholders, have appealed to the federal government to reverse the age restriction policy for university admission seekers.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa and signed by Adeniran Samuel and Omotayo Omokayode.

The concerned parents in a letter made available to Tribune Online, decried that the policy has deeply affected the future of young Nigerians and cited various constitutional concerns – Violation of Section 18(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and legal precedent from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

According to them, “this section guarantees the right of every Nigerian citizen to freedom from discrimination based on circumstances of birth, sex, community, religion, or other status.

” The JAMB policy amounts to discrimination based on “circumstance of birth” (being born a few months later), by excluding brilliant students from access to higher education, while admitting older, less qualified peers.

“No matter how plausible the justification JAMB provides, it is constitutionally void if it denies equal opportunity or discriminates against these children.

“It is worth recalling the judgment of the Delta State High Court, which declared JAMB’s earlier directive on underage admissions null and void (John Aikpokpo-Martins v Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) & 4 Ors. in Suit No: W/311/FHR/2024) and in the case of David Ayooluwa Akindoyin v JAMB in suit No ID/18508MFHR/2024.

“Given the high rate of failure in the 2025 JAMB exam, it is deeply unfair for JAMB to disqualify deserving candidates who scored above 70% solely because of their age.

“This policy effectively penalizes a select group of high achievers, denying them admission despite their exceptional academic performance, in an exam where only a minuscule 7% of all candidates managed to score 250 or higher.

“The criteria for admission should be merit, not an arbitrary age restriction, which gives older applicants who scored 150, the cutoff for universities, an edge over them.”

They appealed to the minister to use his office and moral authority to cause a waiver for all qualified students who passed JAMB in 2025, regardless of age.

“Direct JAMB to remove the portal restrictions preventing these candidates from processing admission.

“Encourage phased implementation of any age policy, beginning from entry into primary or junior secondary school, not at the terminal point of secondary education, where students’ futures hang in the balance.

“Sir, your lifelong commitment to fairness, justice, and education has transformed lives and institutions in Nigeria.

‘These children are not asking for undue advantage; they are simply asking not to be punished for excelling early. Denying them admission today dims their hope, weakens their morale, and unfairly penalizes their brilliance.

“This matter is not merely about education, it is about fairness, constitutional rights, and the future of Nigeria’s brightest minds.

“We believe your fatherly and principled voice at this crucial moment can restore balance, justice, and compassion in this matter,” the parents said.

