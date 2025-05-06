Administer justice without fear, favour, CJN charges new judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has charged the newly appointed Judges of the superior courts of records to always adhere to the oath of office they took and administer justice without fear or favour, affection, or ill-will.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, who gave the charge in a keynote speech she delivered at the opening ceremony of the 2025 induction course for the newly appointed Judges in Abuja on Monday told the new Judges to rise above emotions, pressure, or partisanship.

“Your fidelity must always lie with the law and with the dictates of justice,” she told the Judges and also urged them to deliver quality, clear, and coherent justice without undue delay.

According to the CJN, “A court that disposes cases with haste but, without depth risks miscarriage of justice and the erosion of public confidence. On the other hand, excessive delay, no matter how meticulous, breeds frustration and disaffection among litigants.

“The judgements you deliver from the Bench are not only instruments for resolving disputes; they are also enduring expressions of legal reasoning and principled adjudication. They influence public perception of the Judiciary and ultimately define the legal character of our nation”, she said.

The CJN warned them against using the power to grant ex-parte orders, saying that, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has a zero-tolerance policy where abuse is established.

“Let your judgements be reasoned, impartial and courageous. The Judiciary, as the final arbiter of justice, depends on the credibility of its officers. Each of you now bears a share of that institutional burden – and of that honour”, Justice Kekere-Ekun said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi said, the judiciary must continue to adapt to emerging challenges, whether through embracing innovative case management practices or applying sound principles of law to increasingly complex disputes.

This, he said calls for commitment to professional ethics, judicial independence, and highest standards of decision-making.

The NJI boss added that the induction course aligns with the statutory mandate of the Institute which includes the facilitation of courses for all categories of judicial officers and their support staff, to expand and improve their overall knowledge and performance in their various sections of service.