Adire origin linked to Osun goddess — Adeleke’s spokesperson

The Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday traced the origin of Adire to the spiritual deity known as the Osun goddess, stating that the claim credited to Governor Ademola Adeleke regarding the source of Adire is based on historical facts.

Mallam Rasheed, in a statement issued in Osogbo, argued that Ile Aka in Osogbo and Ile Akoda in Ede had been engaged in Adire production long before the 13th century, which clearly supports the governor’s assertion.

He pointed out that Igi Elu, the major traditional ingredient used for producing Aro before the advent of imported Chinese dyes, is found in Osun, reinforcing the fact that Governor Adeleke’s position is historically accurate rather than a mere opinion.

“The origin of Adire is tied to the spiritual deity known as the Osun goddess, and it has existed long before the 13th century in Ile Aka in Osogbo and Ile Akoda in Ede. These communities inherited the indigenous Adire Eleko from their forefathers, who encountered the goddess while searching for water for domestic use and vegetable farming during their migration. Thus, the presence of Adire in Osun predates the 13th century,” Mallam Rasheed explained.

Providing additional historical facts, he noted, “King Lamoye Olutimehin, the great hunter, and his group migrated from Ipole Omu in search of a riverine settlement. During their journey, they found a flowing river and decided to establish themselves there.

“While clearing bushes and cutting down trees to construct their huts, one of the trees fell into the river and broke the goddess’s dye pot, prompting the Osun goddess to lament that they had destroyed all her tie-and-dye pots (Lamoye Timehin, gbogbo ikoko aro mi leti fo tan).”

“This historical account confirms that the Osun goddess was engaged in Adire production before Lamoye and his people arrived in the 13th century. It is also noteworthy that the majority of Adire merchants across the Southwest were originally trained by Adire artisans from Osogbo, who migrated and settled in other regions.”

He further remarked, “Osogbo is widely recognised by the phrase ‘Osogbo ilu aro… aro n be ni Osogbo, ni Osogbo fi n wun ni.’ Historical records show that Ogun Adire traders were artisans who learned the art of Adire from their Osun State masters.

“Another historical marker establishing Osogbo and Osun State as the origin of Adire was the arrival of Ulli Beier and Susan Wenger, better known as Adunni Olorisa, who founded the Osogbo School of Arts. Thousands of artists were trained there in the art of Adire and Batik production. Many notable Nigerian artists, such as Twin 77, Chief Jimoh Brainoh, Yemi Elebuibon, Duro Ladipo, and Kongo Rao Kawawa, emerged from this institution, thereby enhancing visibility and acceptance of the craft.”

“In summary, Adire is an offshoot of the traditional tie-and-dye practice initiated by the Osun goddess long before the 13th century. As such, Osun State remains the original home and source of Adire in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.”

Mallam Rasheed clarified that the historical account was intended to dispel misconceptions and prevent unnecessary debate on an established fact. He reaffirmed the Adeleke administration’s commitment to preserving and promoting the state’s rich cultural and traditional heritage, exemplified by the continuous promotion of Adire.

“In reclaiming its historical significance, Osun plans to host the maiden edition of the Adire Osun Carnival in November 2025—a vibrant celebration of Yoruba culture through Adire, headlined by the renowned Adire Osun queen and global ambassador, Chief Mrs Oyenike Okundaye (Mama Nike Gallery).”

