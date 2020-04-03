The Bishop of Egba Diocese (Anglican Communion), Right Reverend Emmanuel Adekunle, has advised residents of Ogun State to abide by the Federal Government stay-at-home order as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Adekunle, while speaking with Tribune Online on Friday, said the pandemic could only be checked if all citizenry adhered to social distancing and personal hygiene.

The cleric said the diocese had directed all parishes to provide palliatives to their members, including the aged, vulnerable and widows, in order to mitigate the effects of the sit-at-home.

He added that the diocese itself would be distributing 1,500 relief packages, comprising food items and sachet waters in the first phase, to complement the efforts of the parishes.

The bishop said two committees, the Aged and Vulnerable Ministry and the Egba Diocesan Medical Advisory Board, were coopted for the exercise.

“It is imperative that we all abide by the order of both the Federal and State Governments to stay at home for the next 14 days to combat this disease.

“The disease is not a respecter of any age or status. We must maintain social distancing and improve on our personal hygiene to stay alive,” he added.

