Adhere to FG’s policies to promote EPIC culture, Akume tells civil servants

Civil servants in the employment of the Federal Government were, on Monday, tasked to adhere to government policies and initiatives in the discharge of their duties with a view to promoting quality job delivery in line with the Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-Centred (EPIC) culture initiative of the civil service.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the official presentation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) manual to him by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ibiene Roberts.

The minister, therefore, encouraged civil servants to be diligent in work processes for better public service delivery, adding that they should ensure the proper conduct of government businesses within their purview.

“For better public service delivery, I encourage you all to do due diligence in all work processes and also ensure proper conduct of government businesses within your purview.

“There is a need for civil servants to adhere to policies and initiatives of the Federal Government while discharging their duties in order to promote quality job delivery in line with the Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible and Citizen-Centred (EPIC) culture initiative of the civil service.

“I, therefore, urge you all to carry out your duties with absolute resolve to uphold the wisdom, excellence and good reputation of the public service as well as promote the principles of good governance and values of truth, honesty, fairness and justice,” Akume said.

He assured that the Federal Government was making efforts to alleviate challenges facing civil servants, saying all hands were on deck to ensure a better work environment and welfare of staff.

According to him, “nevertheless, this comes with the manifestation of your performance at all levels.”

Speaking on the SOP, an initiative of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, the minister said the initiatives of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration were aimed at ameliorating challenges facing civil servants.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The transformative initiatives of this present administration are crucial to ameliorate the challenges faced by civil servants in the discharge of their duties.





“Today, we are gathered here for the official presentation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) developed by the ministry to serve as a guide for work processes of staff in the various departments.”

Akume declared that the resultant effect of the SOP was to promote efficiency and effectiveness in officers’ job performance and delivery.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Ibiene Roberts, said the event was in line with the directives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to formally document and present the SOPs developed in their respective MDAs in hardcopies for ease of reference.

According to her, “SOP is a step-by-step instruction that acts as a guideline for an employee’s work processes, and best describes the activities necessary to complete tasks in a particular schedule.

She added that SOP “is an aspect of the Enterprise Content Management (ECM), with the mandate ‘to digitize records and automate workflow to achieve overall improvement in information sharing and collaboration across the MDAs’.

“When employees follow the SOP for a particular job, they produce a product that is consistent and predictable.”

Mrs Roberts asserted that the benefits of the SOP include, improved efficiency and quality; facilitating and reducing employee training time, ensures a healthy and safe environment in a workplace, as well as transferring work easily, among others.

SSANU, NASU Can’t Run Universities Without ASUU ― VCs

Adhere to FG’s policies to promote EPIC culture, Akume tells civil servants

Withholding Of $600m Trapped Funds Can Affect Foreign Investment In Nigeria, Says Foreign Airlines President

Adhere to FG’s policies to promote EPIC culture, Akume tells civil servants