Adhere strictly to 70-30 ratio admission, Education Minister tells Polytechnics

The Minister of Education, Honourable Adamu Adamu has implored Polytechnics in the country to adhere strictly to the admission policy of a 70-30 ratio in favour of science and technology-based programmes.

He made the call on the occasion of the 25th combined convocation ceremony and the 25th anniversary of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah in Kogi State.

“The Polytechnics should key into the National skills qualifications framework developed by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), as this will enhance skill development. The Polytechnic is usually encouraged to engage in research that would assist community development

“Education is the bedrock of any nation. Technical and Vocational Education plays a key role in the economic empowerment of a nation. Government shall, therefore, not rest on its oars towards repositioning education for the attainment of the desired nation-building.

“To achieve this, the government has and will continue to invest in education through its various intervention projects by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

“The Polytechnics, therefore, have to live up to their mandate and be responsive to these challenges,” he said.

He said for 45 years, the Federal Polytechnic Idah, has contributed its quota to the growth and development of Nigeria and the World. I say congratulations to all stakeholders of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah.

He noted that convocation was not only a day of celebration but stock taking, It also signified the completion of years of hard work and the beginning of a new phase in life.

“It is a day to recognise those years of sacrifice, dedication and to embrace enthusiastically, the pride that convocation evokes. Furthermore, convocation is a time of looking optimistically into the future to share in century-old academic tradition and celebrate our graduands,” stated.

He, therefore, commended the governing council, the academic board, the management and the staff of the institution for a job well done with commitment end dedication towards positive results in both the academic and physical development of the institution and also advise them to ensure due diligence and shun every form of corrupt practices in the conduct of government affairs.

He urged all not to relent in the effort to tailor programmes towards core mandates which are aimed at national growth and development.

