Adeyemi urges Ogun to boost adire industry through training

The organiser of the Ogun Adire Fashion Show, Heritage Adeyemi, has urged Ogun State government to take advantage of the opportunities that abound in the Adire textile industry by providing support and strategic entrepreneurship skills that will improve the livelihoods of communities.

The organiser of the Ogun Adire Fashion Show, Heritage Adeyemi, said that there is the need for government to support small firms with potential for growth and development in order to boost the value chain of the creative industry.

Adeyemi, however, appealed to the state government to upgrade the textile, design and fashion production hub in the state, adding that this will open up the creative sense and opportunities available in the Adire manufacturing sector, such as to enhance job creation and neighbourhood development for SMEs.

He added that the fashion show which started in 2016 has come a long way and the concept is a one stop show in showcasing the rich heritage of the Yorubas.

Adeyemi stressed that Adire was no longer limited to being used as clothing material alone, but also creatively used in different ways to boost the economy of the state if properly explored. “You can use it to make varieties of souvenirs like note books, throw pillows, wall arts, lamp stands and backpacks, among others,” he noted.

“We are calling on the Ogun State government to tap into opportunities available in the Adire industry in order to boost the economy of the state.”

