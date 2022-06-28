Adeyemi College of Education staff protest delay in take-off of university status 

The College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, chapter, on Tuesday appealed to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to order the take-off of the institution’s university status immediately.

This is just as workers of the school protested against the alleged failure of the Federal Government to appoint a Vice-Chancellor for the school after the institution had been upgraded to a university.

The lecturers in a letter to the Minister, dated June 22, 2022, and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the union, Dr Adetokunboh Adepoju and Dr Joel Edafe respectively, asked the minister to set in motion the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

The concerned lecturers expressed concern over the continued delay in the take-off of the Transition Implementation Committee of the University and noted that the development has been generating apprehension and tension in the institution community and the people of the state.

The lecturers also called on the Minister to reject any controversial recommendation for the extension or renewal of the tenure of principal officers for the college.

They, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the National Assembly, the minister and other stakeholders for the approval and upgrading of the institution to a university, describing the feat as one of the cogent dividends of democracy a people-oriented government could give its citizenry.

The statement reads in parts: “Our Union wishes to reiterate our profound appreciation to his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the distinguished leadership and members of the National Assembly for the long-awaited upgrade of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo to Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo. We are also highly appreciative of the passage and the assenting of the enabling Act.

“This obviously, is one of the numerous laudable dividends of democracy bequeathed to Nigeria‘s Teacher Education Sector by the present administration.

“The assent of Mr President to this Act and the subsequent gazetting were greeted with loud ovation within the College, Ondo community, Ondo State, and the alumni across the globe.





“However, the Union has observed with serious concern, the unexplained delay in the take-off of the Transition Implementation Committee of the University.

“This delay has become a subject of palpable apprehension among staff, students and members of the host community.

“Some measure of tension is also brewing as a result of the delay. The Union vehemently resist the continuation of the institution as a College of Education.

“In view of the foregoing, the Union hereby pleads with the Honourable Minister to consider and attend to the following: immediate constitution and mobilization of the Transition Implementation Committee for the Adeyemi Federal University of Education; facilitation of enabling conditions for the immediate take-off of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education.

“We urge you sir to reject of any controversial recommendation for the extension or renewal of the tenure of Principal Officers for the College.

“We pray for the immediate appointment of a Vice-Chancellor that has the requisite qualifications, acumen and attitude to drive a University of Education; and assisting in any other way that will enhance and promote the laudable vision of Adeyemi Federal University of Education.”

Meanwhile, the protesting workers of the institution, converged in the front of the main gate of the institution, chanting various solidarity songs to express their grievance, while they blocked the road hindering vehicular movement for several hours.

The workers barricaded the ever-busy Ondo-Ore Expressway, causing a traffic logjam for several hours, while some motorists took alternative routes to their destinations.

The protesters disclosed that the current Provost of the school, Dr Samuel Akintunde had been given another term of four years as provost instead of being the VC.

According to the protesting workers of the school, the action indicated that there was no plan to upgrade the institution to a university status but to retain the institution as a college of education.

