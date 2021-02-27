Adewale Elesho sues for unity among movie veterans

President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners (ANTP), Adewale Elesho has called on members of the other association, TAMPAN, especially the veterans there, to encourage more unity among theatre practitioners in Nigeria irrespective of which association they belong.

He made this call in a brief chat with Saturday Tribune Entertainment over the week as he said, even as a veteran and the president of ANTP, he still reverences some veterans in TAMPAN as he sees them as his older colleagues.

“I have some veterans in TAMPAN who I see as my egbons in the industry and I respect them, I respect their work and what they have achieved over the years. Just as we in ANTP have people in TAMPAN that we respect; they (TAMPAN) also have veterans they respect in ANTP too,” he said.

He, however, said that only with unity can Yoruba sector of the Nigerian movie industry experience true development. Adewale Elesho became President of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) in 2019.

