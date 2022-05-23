Adetunmbi has redefined governance, a silent achiever ― Bakare

A public affairs analyst in Ekiti, Bakare Lukman has described Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, the lawmaker representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, as a politician with an uncommon approach to governance and politics.

According to him, the senator may not be the regular politician that will throw money around for cheap popularity, but ever since his return to the red chamber of the National Assembly, “he has genuinely been attracting infrastructure development to his Senatorial District without making noise.”

Describing him further as a silencer achiever and one who is redefining how governance ought to look, Bakare highlighted some of the achievements of the lawmaker across Ekiti North Senatorial district and added that, “no lawmaker in the history of Ekiti state has attracted more Infrastructure development to the state as Senator Adetunmbi.”

In his words: “Some of these projects sponsored and facilitated by Adetumbi to his Senatorial district include but not limited to; construction of 2 blocks of 12 Classrooms at Irepodun Pilot School, Ikole-Ekiti, construction of Orin Odo/Aponranyin, Ikole laterite based asphalt road, construction of Lockup Shops at Ijesa Isu-Ekiti, provision of Solar Borehole at Agbara Street, Ipao-Ekiti and many more, all in Ikole Local Government Area.

“In Moba Local Government also, he has sponsored the construction of laterite-based asphalt road project at Hospital road, Otun-Ekiti, the procurement and installation of a transformer at Igogo-Ekiti, provision of Solar Borehole at motor park area, Otun-Ekiti amongst others.

“In Oye Local Government, he also sponsored the construction of multimillion Naira Erosion control project besides Yem-Kem House, along Ayegbaju road, Oye-Ekiti, construction of road and erosion control at Oye-Ekiti, provision of Solar Borehole at Ogbonmeta Street, Ire-Ekiti, provision of Solar Borehole at Ire junction, Ilupeju-Ekiti and many more.





“Ido/Osi Local Government wasn’t left out as got their share of 6 Classrooms Blocks at the Anglican Primary School, Ifaki Ekiti, provision of Solar Borehole at Osi-Ekiti, construction of ICT Training Centre at Ifaki-Ekiti, provision of Solar Borehole at Orin-Ekiti, procurement and installation of a transformer at Ifaki-Ekiti.

Bakare also noted that Senator Adetumbi has done a lot in the area of human empowerment one of which is the distribution of bursaries to over 500 students in Ekiti North Senatorial District, where each student got Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) each.

“So, if it is about making a real impact on the electorates, I can say Senator Adetunmbi has performed brilliantly. He is a silent achiever that has redefined good governance as seen in developed countries,” he concluded.

