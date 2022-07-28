Adetunju Farukuoye unveils Triumphant Life Impact Initiative, spent 3.2Mn to empower 47 on vocational skills

At the recent unveiling of a non-governmental organisation to mark his birthday celebration, Dr Adetunji Marcus Farukuoye hosted hundreds of young adults and youths in Ibadan, Oyo state in a life-changing conference tagged Impact Makers Conference.

In his efforts to help the less privileged people and give back to society, Dr Adetunji, a pastor in charge of RCCG Trinity Excellence Area, also doubles as the assistant Regional Youth Pastor for the young adults and youths of the mission in RCCG region 21 (Oyo State) equipped 47 beneficiaries with different vocational skills through his NGO, the ‘Triumphant Life Impact Initiative’ (TLIT).

The different vocations made available for beneficiaries were: fashion designing, catering and event management, Baking, and Confectionery, Photography, Makeup, Gele tying, Wig making, Digital skill, and Graphic design

These activities took place on July 16 2022, at the maiden edition of the Impact Makers conference with the theme UPGRADE, which was held at RCCG, Trinity Assembly, New Adeoyo Road, Ibadan.

The conference was open to the general public and had about 250 people in attendance.

At the conference, the convener, who also doubled as The President of the initiative, Pastor Dr FARUKUOYE Adetunji Marcus gave the opening charge and welcome address.

Speaking at the conference were four highly resource speakers namely Barrister Modupe Vincent, Pastor Sunday Samuel Olusola, Pastor Femi LUTHER-ABEGUNDE, and Pastor Oluwabusiwa Fabulous.

The first speaker, Barrister Modupe Vincent, who is a certified financial planner, spoke on Building Capacity for Global relevance and impact on business and entrepreneurship.

According to her, to thrive in the business world, a man must possess four capacities namely: Operational, Management, Personal and Financial Capacities.

She continued that before multiplying income in business, one must save a part of his profit, invest a part of his profit and understand his cash flow.

On his part, the second speaker of the day, Pastor Sunday Samuel Olusola who is the (CEO, Petroclassic oil and gas Ltd, Excellence Platform Ltd, and Menu Africa Ltd) spoke on Building Capacity for Global Relevance and Impacts in the workplace.

According to him, he gave the three ingredients to building global relevance:

Humans are hardware running software





The toolbox (brain, mind, eyes, mouth, ears, hand, legs)

Power to choose friends and networking.

The third speaker, Pastor Femi LUTHER-ABEGUNDE, a Life strategist, Management consultant, and Peak performance coach, spoke on Street Sense to high achievement.

He gave things human beings look for in life as: (Acquirement, Attainment Achievement, Activation, Avoidance, Acceleration, Affection, Authenticity, Acceptance, and Access).

He also charged the people in attendance on ‘The street sense for Church Boy’ which he gave as Never outperform the leader over to, Learn how to SELL yourself, stop winking in the dark (be Visible), and Build a Network and Net worth.

The peak of the occasion was the unveiling of the Board of Trustees of the TRIUMPHANT LIFE IMPACT INITIATIVE (TLII) NGO and the empowerment of the beneficiaries. This happened during the session of the last speaker, Pastor Oluwabusiwa Fabulous.

The board includes:

The President- Pastor Dr. FARUKUOYE Adetunji Marcus

Vice President- Pastor (Mrs) Kehinde Ayodele FARUKUOYE

Secretary- Mrs. Jane Owojori

Mr. Olanrewaju George Olantiwo

Mrs. Ayodeji- Orokotan Taiwo

Engineer Farukuoye Adeyinka Martins

Mr. Oloye Adedayo.

The brands that partnered with the NGO are Radiant Fashion School, Tam Inter Biz Unique Concept, Onegraphix Design, Veritas Emporium, Smis Fittings, Ton-Dem Multievents Concep, Aridam’s Cakes And Events, Praisyhair, Tee Gele, Faithy Elegant salon And Makeup, and Trinity Excellence/Pelia Hub/Atars Spectrum.

Tribune Online gathered that 8 beneficiaries opted for Female fashion designing, 3 for male fashion designing, 5 for catering and event management, 5 for baking and confectionery, 3 for photography, 3 for wig making, 3 for makeup, 2 for Gele tying, and 15 beneficiaries for both digital skill and Graphic design. Making the total amount for all the various vacations amounted to N3,215,000 (three million, two hundred and fifteen thousand).

While receiving the cheques for each vocational skill in joyous moods, the 47 beneficiaries extended their gratitude to the covener and other board of trustees of the Triumphant Life Impact Initiative.