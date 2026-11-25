The former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has urged President Bola Tinubu to spearhead a $50 billion continental investment initiative to transform Africa’s emerging space industry, warning that the continent risks remaining a consumer of foreign technology unless it invests in developing its own capabilities.

Adesina proposed an initial capitalisation of $5 billion for an Africa Space Future Fund, with the ambition of mobilising up to $50 billion in cumulative investments over the next 10 to 15 years to finance space science, satellite infrastructure, research, innovation and technology development across the continent.

He also called on Tinubu, alongside the presidents of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to provide the founding political leadership for the initiative and convene a presidential summit to secure investment commitments and establish an implementation framework.

The former AfDB president made the proposals on Tuesday while delivering a keynote address titled, “Financing Africa’s Space Future: Mobilising Capital for Space Science, Innovation and Technology”, at the Africa Space Economy, Innovation and Communication Conference in Abuja.

The conference, organised by the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), brought together leaders of space agencies, astronauts, international representatives and businesses to explore investment opportunities, technological advancement and cooperation in the global space industry.

Making a case for urgent and coordinated investment, Adesina said Africa’s growing commercial space industry was not matched by the level of financial commitment required to compete in the rapidly expanding global space economy.

He disclosed that 321 active commercial space companies operating across 36 African countries generated approximately $373 million in revenue in 2024, but argued that the continent was investing far below its potential.

Comparing Africa’s public space investment with that of the United States, he noted that NASA received approximately $24.4 billion in enacted funding in 2026, while the combined government allocation for space programmes across Africa stood at about $828 million.

Although acknowledging that the figures were not perfectly comparable, Adesina said the disparity demonstrated the scale of the investment challenge confronting Africa, with NASA’s funding alone almost 30 times the continent’s combined public space allocation.

He warned that Africa could not expect to secure a meaningful position in a trillion-dollar global space economy while underinvesting in the infrastructure, research and technological capabilities needed to create and capture its economic value.

In a direct appeal to Tinubu, Adesina commended the president’s ambition to build a $1 trillion Nigerian economy and his approval of four new satellites, describing the decision as an indication of the administration’s recognition of science, technology and innovation as critical drivers of economic transformation.

“I particularly commend your commitment to Nigeria’s space programme. Your approval of four new Nigerian satellites sends a powerful message. It demonstrates your conviction that science, technology and innovation must drive our economic transformation,” he said.

Adesina said Nigeria was strategically positioned to provide the political leadership needed to mobilise African governments, financial institutions and private investors behind the proposed continental initiative.

Under his proposal, the Africa Space Future Fund would attract capital from African governments, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, private investors, international partners and the African diaspora.

The fund would prioritise three major areas: commercial space infrastructure, including satellite communications, broadband connectivity, Earth observation and ground stations; science and research, covering scientific missions, university research and advanced technologies; and innovation and enterprise, supporting start-ups, satellite component manufacturers, artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging space businesses.

Adesina stressed that the investment programme must promote African ownership, indigenous innovation, technology transfer, intellectual property development and local manufacturing rather than perpetuate dependence on foreign technology.

He also insisted that the proposed fund must operate under independent governance, professional investment management, rigorous due diligence and transparent accountability to prevent political interference and patronage.

“This is not a request for charity. It is an investment proposition,” he declared.

As part of the proposed continental framework, Adesina urged Tinubu, Kagame and el-Sisi to convene a Founding Presidential Summit on Financing Africa’s Space Future to secure political endorsement, mobilise initial funding commitments and establish the institutional structures for the programme.

He proposed that the African Union and the African Space Agency work with a high-level continental task force to develop the legal, financial and institutional framework for the fund and identify founding investors for its initial $5 billion capitalisation.

The partnership, he explained, would draw on Nigeria’s growing commitment to space technology, Rwanda’s experience in technology-driven development and innovation, and Egypt’s established space infrastructure and position as host of the African Space Agency.

A key component of the proposed initiative is Africa Link, a flagship continental satellite connectivity programme designed to aggregate demand across African countries, develop shared ground infrastructure and establish partnerships with international satellite operators.

The programme, according to Adesina, would help reduce connectivity costs, expand access to reliable satellite services and strengthen Africa’s participation in the global digital economy.

However, he cautioned against allowing the continent’s growing dependence on foreign-owned satellite networks to define its technological future, insisting that international partnerships must facilitate technology transfer, skills development and greater African participation in satellite network ownership and management.

“We must move from renting the infrastructure of the digital future to owning a meaningful share of it,” he said.

Drawing from his experience as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture in 2012, Adesina recalled how satellite imagery, remote sensing and vegetation data helped the government assess the impact of devastating floods and develop a national dry-season agricultural programme that helped avert a predicted food crisis.

He said the experience demonstrated the practical value of space technology in agricultural planning, food security, climate resilience, disaster management, infrastructure development and natural resource management.

Adesina argued that Africa must move beyond fragmented national space programmes towards an integrated continental space economy in which countries pool resources, share infrastructure and develop complementary technological capabilities.

He further called for deliberate investments in satellite manufacturing, communication equipment, sensors, ground systems, artificial intelligence, robotics, software development and data analytics to enable African businesses to develop and export space-related products and services.

To finance the transformation, he advocated blended finance, African Space Bonds, public-private partnerships, venture capital and international development finance, arguing that governments must use public investment to unlock private capital and create commercially viable opportunities.

In a stirring appeal to Tinubu, Adesina urged the president to extend his ambition for Nigeria’s economic transformation to Africa’s aspirations in space technology and exploration.

Drawing inspiration from former United States President John F. Kennedy’s commitment to landing a man on the Moon, he challenged Tinubu to demonstrate similar political ambition in advancing Nigeria and Africa’s space future.

“Mr. President, like John F. Kennedy, dare to dream big,” he said.

He added: “Mr. President, you conquered the Atlantic! With your vision and boldness, why stop there? Now, Mr. President, conquer space!”

Adesina expressed optimism that an African would eventually walk on the Moon, saying he hoped that the historic achievement would be made by a Nigerian.

He called for sustained investment in universities, research institutions, young scientists and innovators, stressing that Africa’s ambition must go beyond launching satellites to building industries, creating jobs and generating wealth from space technology.

He summarised the vision in three words: “OWN. CREATE. EXPORT,” insisting that Africa must develop the capacity to create its own technologies, build globally competitive enterprises and export space-related products and services.

“The sky must be our starting point,” he declared.