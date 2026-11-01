Adesina, Sanusi, Otti lead talks on Africa’s economic transformation in Abuja

Former President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, are among prominent African leaders expected to lead discussions on strategies for accelerating economic transformation and building a prosperous, resilient and inclusive African economy.

The leaders will participate in the second edition of the Oxford Global Think Tank (OGTT) Leadership Conference scheduled for November 3 in Abuja, where policymakers, business executives, financial experts and civil society representatives will examine practical approaches to unlocking the continent’s economic potential.

Adesina, who is also Executive Chairman of the Global Africa Investment Summit, will deliver the keynote address, while Sanusi and the Founder of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside, will co-chair the conference.

The conference, themed “Leadership for a Prosperous Future,” will focus on leadership choices, institutional reforms, technological innovations and investment opportunities required to translate Africa’s vast resources and potential into sustainable economic growth.

Discussions will also address emerging challenges, including the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, shifting global power dynamics, demographic changes and evolving economic realities.

Other expected participants include the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, Dr Kanayo Awani; Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr Emomotimi Agama; and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Gbenga Agboola.

A statement by the Conference Media Adviser, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, said deliberations would be anchored on three pillars: resilience, innovation and dynamism.

According to the statement, participants will explore strategies for strengthening African institutions, mobilising capital, improving productivity and expanding economic opportunities across the continent.

A major highlight of the conference will be its focus on artificial intelligence, including the launch of an AI report and an AI Virtual Centre, alongside an exhibition showcasing emerging technologies and their potential to transform Africa’s development.

The organisers said the gathering was designed to move beyond broad development aspirations by identifying practical actions and partnerships that could strengthen institutions, deepen productive capacity and promote inclusive economic growth.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by the quality of leadership and the choices its institutions and leaders make today,” the organisers said.

The conference, hosted by the Oxford Global Think Tank, founded by Ms Arunma Oteh, will hold at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail reception.

The Oxford Global Think Tank is an independent, non-governmental and non-partisan organisation that promotes research and dialogue on development, while supporting public and private sector leaders in exploring policy ideas and strengthening institutions.