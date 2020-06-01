Adesina pride to Yoruba nation ― AYYCW

A Yoruba socio-cultural youth group, Alliance of Yoruba Youths Council Worldwide, (AYYCW) has described the embattled President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has pride to the Yoruba nation.

Speaking through the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Oladipo Gbeminiyi Seyi, in a press release jointly signed by the National President, Dr Akande Kazeem and National Secretary, Adegunju Omotayo, the group condemned the spurious and unfounded sixteen allegations of impropriety and fraud levelled against Dr Adesina by the United States government.

According to the release, the group stated that the move by the US to boot out Adesina, perhaps at all cost is linked to his reelection bid and not as a result of any fraudulent activity on his part.

“Everyone can attest to the fact that Adesina has taken the bank to a greater height since he became the President five years ago. He has actively positioned the African Development Bank as an effective global institution, ranked fourth globally in terms of transparency among forty-five multilateral and bilateral institutions.

“We hereby condemn the call by the United States government through the United States Treasury Secretary for an independent investigation after the ethics committee of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Bank had already exonerated him of any wrongdoing.

“This is not only vicious and ridiculous but completely outside the rules, laws, procedures and governance system of the bank.

“We use this medium to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo for speaking out in clear terms his displeasure and condemnation of the obnoxious act of the US. We as a group will always stand up to defend and protect the right of all Yoruba sons and daughters wherever they are and will not fold our arms whenever anyone of us is being discredited”, The statement reads.