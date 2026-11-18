…accepts Christian Stewards patronship, rallies support for Makinde, Adekanmbi

The Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Pastor Ademola Aderinto, has urged Christians to complement prayers with active political participation, insisting that good governance and sustainable development require both faith and action.

Aderinto made the call on Monday while accepting his appointment as Patron of the GSM2PSM and Omituntun 3.0 Christian Stewards Forum at Palms Mall, Ibadan.

According to him, Christians must move beyond merely praying for societal progress and actively support leaders, policies and programmes capable of delivering development and improving the welfare of the people.

“Prayer is important, but prayers must be backed by action. Christians must participate actively in the democratic process and support credible leadership. The future we desire can only be achieved when faith is matched with purposeful civic engagement,” he said.

The Commissioner urged members of the forum to mobilise support for progressive leadership, promote unity and champion values that foster peace, development and social justice.

He added that the achievements recorded under Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration demonstrate the impact of visionary and people-centred leadership, stressing that citizens must work collectively to sustain and build on such gains.

Earlier, the leadership of the GSM2PSM and Omituntun 3.0 Christian Stewards Forum formally conferred the patronship on Aderinto in recognition of his leadership qualities, Christian values and commitment to public service.

The delegation, led by the Directors-General of the movement, Minister Victoria Olusoji and Miss Gbemisola Hamzat, described Aderinto as a committed stakeholder in the Omituntun project whose experience and grassroots influence would strengthen the forum’s objectives.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Olusoji said the forum was established to mobilise Christians in support of responsible leadership, good governance and active political participation.

She stated that the movement is committed to promoting the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration while building grassroots support for the continuation of the Omituntun agenda.

According to her, the group is also mobilising support for Governor Makinde’s presidential ambition and the electoral success of Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Oyo State.

“Our mission is to build a network of Christians who will not only pray for good governance but also participate actively in sustaining and advancing the developmental gains recorded under Governor Makinde,” she said.

Olusoji expressed confidence that Aderinto’s leadership experience, Christian values and grassroots appeal would help strengthen the forum’s activities and advance its objectives.

In his response, Aderinto thanked the forum for the honour and pledged his support for its vision, urging members to remain committed to grassroots mobilisation, political awareness and citizen engagement.

The event attracted leaders and members of the GSM2PSM and Omituntun 3.0 Christian Stewards Forum, who reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Governor Makinde’s vision and the emergence of Adekanmbi while expanding the movement’s reach across Christian communities in Oyo State.