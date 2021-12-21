Adequate workers’ welfare is tonic for increased productivity —NCAC DG

The Director General (DG) of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has explained that investment in better working conditions, competency and workers’ welfare will translate into increase in productivity and industrial harmony.

NCAC DG, who said this, when he played host to the president and officers of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Comrade Kabir Tsanni and his team in Abuja, described workers as partners in progress, saying that workers if properly looked after, make the job of a chief executive easier.

“We must encourage and expose our staff in order to enhance their competency and performance for better productivity. Chief Executives, Directors-General or Managing Directors must do their best to enhance government’s efforts at ensuring productivity by prioritising workers’ welfare and working environment.

“Again providing adequate welfare increases workers’ productivity because if you take care of their welfare, I can assure you they will always give you their best. In most cases people see the unions as enemies of progress but they are not. In fact they will make your job easier.

“So for me as a standard at this time, here, staff welfare is paramount because it helps productivity in all ramifications”.

Meanwhile, RATTAWU has called for investment in art, cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue to forestall disunity in Nigeria.

RATTAWU President, Comrade Tsanni, who made this call, went on to say that art and culture, if properly harnessed, remain vital tools for forging unity among all nations of the world, stressing that Africans have always stood out due to their unique cultural values.

He applauded the NCAC for successfully hosting the 34th NAFEST, adding that the theme which was ‘Celebrating national unity in diversity’, speaks to the germane issues confronting Nigeria as a people and nation.

“I therefore call for investment in cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue. This is particularly timely in light of the recent events in our country. For at this crossroad that we are as a nation, we must think in terms of a new world in which human brutality in forms of kidnappings, terrorism and other forms of violent crimes will longer be possible.

“In our era of global interconnectedness, the assertion of cultural identity can only be envisioned on the basis of mutual respect and the acceptance of diversity. Cultural diversity invites us to think in terms of plural humanity, embodying a creative potential that precludes any prescribed model of development.”

Comrade Tsanni also commended the DG for prioritising welfare of workers in the agency, urging other employers of labour to follow suit.

The union also sought partnership with the agency in order to host an annual media and cultural fiesta called RATTAFEST.