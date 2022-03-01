Adequate knowledge of soil characteristics necessary for sustainable use —NISS boss

PRESIDENT, Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), Professor Ayo Ogunkunle has posited that adequate knowledge of the characteristics of soil is necessary for its sustainable use and management.

Ogunkunle stated this while welcoming participants to the training of farmers and extension workers on management of problematic soils at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Moor Plantation, Ibadan recently.

He noted that:”The old practice of shifting cultivation is becoming extremely difficult due to the rapid population expansion and stiff competition by other land use types. Soil scientists have developed various management techniques to ensure that the soil retains its high quality for different crops and crop combinations. These techniques must be adopted by practicing farmers for profitable farming and sustainable food security.

“Today’s meeting is to bring together all the activities of the past few years with the farmers in focus, discuss, interact and ensure that the farmers have truly acquired the techniques being passed to them for their profitability and sufficiency in food production.”

South-West Coordinator, NISS, Professor James Adediran, while delivering his address noted that the institute is functioning through the zonal offices located in each of the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

He said:”In order to promote soil management technologies, OCP Africa is collaborating with NISS by disseminating improved agricultural technologies to our farmers through States ADPs. Demonstration trials were established across the country in 2021. The trials were established in Oyo and Lagos States in the South-West among the twelve states selected across Nigeria.”

