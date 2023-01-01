Adeola brings ‘science of Afrobeats’ with debut album, ‘Afrocology’

The just past year, 2022, gave rise to and a new acoustic dimension championed by the old and new generation of Nigerian artistes and is currently trending on the music scene.

From the streets of Lagos to Soweto, boroughs in the United Kingdom and indeed cities all across the world – Afrobeats has struck resonance across multiple cultures and fast-becoming the world’s sonic addiction.

In the league of the beacon beamers is international Afrobeats superstar; Adeola Adekunle St. Mattew-Daniel who goes by the monicker, ‘S Dee’ with his debut album entitled “Afrocology” – an LP project that has won praises from industry heavyweights.

He had released “Lose Your Love,” “Life (Turn by Turn),” and “Thankful” as lead singles which built momentum for the release of “Afrocology”– a full-course sonic meal with a flavour of RnB, pop and dancehall focused on uplifting motivation from life experiences.

The nine-track album, according to the singer, dwelled on the science of Afrobeats, adding that the work on “Afrocology radiates across love stories to real-life struggles we face in the world garnished with a spice of hope and gratitude.”

Another track on the album is ‘Love Is The Language’ which provides the central theme of the body of work. From the very first song entitled ‘Time’ to ‘Amazing’ which closes the album, Afrocology is worth the replay value it’s been touted to carry.

Adeola said he would follow up his work on Afrocology with visuals in the coming weeks with media tours and show performances which would run to the New Year.

