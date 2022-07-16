Adeojo’s mum dies at 127, Makinde, others condole with him

A former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Yekini Adeojo, has lost his mother, Alhaja Ayisatu Larinre Adeojo., who died on Friday at 127 years of age.

She has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Commenting on the loss of his mother, Alhaji Adeojo, who is also the Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, described the late Alhaja Ayisatu Larinre Adeojo as a mother in a million.

Adeojo said, “She was a strong woman. She was the pillar of the family. She raised us up to have the fear of God. She was dedicated to her family. She was a devout Muslim who used her means to help others. She will be sorely missed. My prayer is that the Almighty Allah will grant her Aljanah Firdaus.”

Meanwhile, condolence messages have been pouring in for Alhaji Adeojo over the loss of his mother.

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, expressed his heartfelt condolences to Alhaji Yekini Adeojo on the death of their matriarch, Alhaja Ayisatu Larinre Adeojo.

The governor, who also commiserated with the Executive Chairman of Iddo Local Government, Mr Sheriff Adeojo and the entire Adeojo family, prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Alhaja Adeojo.

Governor Seyi Makinde, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Print Media), Moses Alao, said “Mama lived a great life and left a good legacy.”

The governor added, “I commiserate with our father and leader, the Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, on the demise of his mother, Alhaja Ayisatu Larinre Adeojo.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the entire Adeojo family and it is my prayer that God grants Alhaja Aljanah Firdaus.

“Though Mama passed on at the ripe age of 127, I am sure her death would still bring a tinge of pain to her loved ones, so I pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“In all, we celebrate the great life Mama lived, because she fulfilled purpose and she left wonderful children and grandchildren behind. May God protect everyone she left behind.”

Also in a condolence message to Chief Adeojo, the President of Ibadan Social Group (1976), Mr Tokunbo James, urged him to be strong despite the painful loss.

In a statement he personally signed, James said, “I know how close Chief Adeojo was to his mother because I had the privilege of seeing both of them at close quarters. I also know how painful the loss must be to Chief Adeojo. But he should look beyond the loss to the legacy left behind by his late mother; the legacy of hard work, the legacy of devotion to God and the legacy of community development. Remembering all these should comfort our respected father, Chief Adeojo.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah will grant Chief Adeojo and other members of the family the fortitude to bear the loss and also grant our departed mother Aljanah Firdaus.”