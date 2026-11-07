Adenuga pushes collaboration over competition among African entrepreneurs at GEF

By: Success Gbadeyan

Nigerian public relations strategist and founder of DAW Empire, Dami Adenuga, has called on African entrepreneurs to embrace collaboration and build on their collective strengths rather than compete against one another, saying the continent cannot afford to be left behind as the global business landscape continues to evolve.

Adenuga made the call while participating as a Very Very Important Personality (VVIP) guest at the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Cairo, Egypt, where business leaders, investors, policymakers and entrepreneurs from different parts of the world have gathered to explore opportunities for innovation, investment and international partnerships.

He said the time had come for African entrepreneurs to recognise the value of their individual strengths, pool their resources, and work together towards building businesses capable of competing on the global stage.

“It is time for African entrepreneurs to collaborate on our strengths rather than compete against one another. The world is evolving, business models are changing, and new opportunities are emerging every day. Nigerians and the rest of Africa cannot afford to be left behind,” Adenuga said.

He stressed that collaboration would enable African businesses to overcome limitations in access to resources, technology, expertise and international markets, adding that entrepreneurs across the continent must begin to see one another as partners in progress rather than rivals.

Adenuga’s participation in the Cairo gathering provides another opportunity to engage with international business stakeholders and explore relationships that could create new possibilities for African entrepreneurs, particularly in investment, technology, creative enterprise and cross-border business development.

The three-day festival, holding from November 6 to 8 at the JW Marriott Hotel in New Cairo, is being organised under the theme, The World We Help to Create. It has attracted thousands of participants from more than 70 countries, including investors, corporate executives, government representatives and emerging business owners.

The festival features investment engagements, business exhibitions, leadership conversations and networking opportunities designed to connect entrepreneurs with potential investors and international business partners.

For African entrepreneurs, Adenuga believes such platforms should serve as more than opportunities to attend international events. They should become avenues for establishing meaningful relationships, exchanging ideas and building partnerships that can translate into sustainable businesses and economic growth.

His participation in Cairo comes shortly after his involvement in the just-concluded Africa Blockchain Festival 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, where he also engaged stakeholders on the future of technology, digital innovation and Africa’s emerging creator economy.

At the Nairobi event, Adenuga participated in a panel discussion organised under the African Creators Summit, examining the infrastructure needed to build a sustainable creator economy on the continent, including ownership, attribution, identity, trust and reputation in the age of artificial intelligence.

DAW Empire also served as the festival’s strategic public relations and social media partner, providing communications support and helping drive the event’s visibility.

His engagements at the two international gatherings within weeks reflect his growing interest in the intersection of entrepreneurship, public relations, technology and the creative economy.

Adenuga’s message in Cairo is that Africa’s next phase of business growth must be built on shared opportunities, strategic alliances and the willingness of entrepreneurs to leverage one another’s strengths in a rapidly changing global economy.