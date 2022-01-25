Adeniran-Ogunsanya’s death a huge loss ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, describing her death as a huge loss to the state as, according, to him, the deceased made a lot of positive impact and contributions during her lifetime to the growth and development of Lagos State as SSG.

Adeniran-Ogunsanya, the daughter of prominent Ikorodu- born politician and associate of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prince Adeniran Ogunsanya, died after a brief illness on Tuesday at 74.

She was SSG during the first term in office of former Governor Babatunde Fashola (SAN) between 2007 and 2011.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, also commended the late politician and businesswoman for her impactful roles in Lagos politics, especially in the Ikorodu division.

He, therefore, commiserated with leaders and the entire people of Ikorodu on the demise of their illustrious daughter, praying God should grant Adeniran-Ogunsanya’s soul eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates and the people of Ikorodu the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and political associates of the late Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya.

“The death of Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya is a big loss to Lagos State. She made a lot of positive impacts and contributions during her lifetime to the growth and development of Lagos State as SSG. She also made a significant impact in Lagos politics when as member of the ruling party, especially in Ikorodu,” the governor said.

“I pray that God will grant Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates and the people of Ikorodu the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he prayed.