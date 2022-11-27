Adeleke’s inauguration: Today marks era of new beginning — Ataoja

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Abidemi Oyetunji LAROOYE II has described the inauguration of Osun State governor, Nurudeen Adeleke as the era of a new beginning of the state.

The monarch said this while addressing a mammoth crowd who came to the Palace earlier in the day to pay homage and congratulate HRM on the swearing-in ceremony of the new Governor.

The monarch appreciated the support shown to him by the populace, and as well, commended all sons and daughters of Osogboland for standing solidly behind him to the last days of the outgone Government and seek for their continuous support for him and the Osogbo traditional council as he promised not to keep mute in the face of any Government who tries to put Osogbo interest and development at the background.

He thus assured all and sundry to continue to pray for Senator Ademola Adeleke for God’s wisdom and courage to paddle the canoe of Governance of the State to a safe shore.

He expressed optimism that with the new administration, many new things will be happening in the state as he referred to Senator Ademola Adeleke as a “new soul” in Osun.

