Adeleke’s inauguration signals victory for us ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth Executive Governor of Osun State, saying that the joy that pervades Osun State, the South West and the country in general points to the coming victory of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, Adeleke’s triumph at the polls and successful swearing-in are indicators of the victory of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his inauguration on May 29, 2023 “to lead the charge in the PDP’s mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the suffocating misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The statement added: “The fact that the PDP triumphed over the then ruling APC in Osun State, the home State of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, confirms that the APC has no foothold in Osun State without genuine followership in the entire South West and other parts of the country.

“People Osun State are overjoyed because the coming of their beloved Governor Adeleke represents the attainment of a long-desired breath of fresh air and a new era of peace, transparency in government, infrastructural development and economic prosperity which has eluded them in the 12 darks years of untold suffering, deprivation and suppression under the insensitive APC.”

The PDP also congratulated the people of Osun State for “firmly resisting the massively corrupt and marauding APC to restore a purposeful, caring and development-oriented government under Governor Adeleke.”

The party further said: “The people’s confidence in Governor Adeleke is based on his proven capacity, competence, commitment to the wellbeing and development of the State and the PDP is delighted that the new governor already has his sleeves rolled up and has hit the ground running upon inauguration.

“Our party congratulates Governor Adeleke and prays to God to grant him more wisdom and strength to rebuild Osun State and bring unity, happiness and economic prosperity to the people.”





The main opposition party announced some decisions on Imo State chapter of the party, which has been enmeshed in crisis.

A separate statement by the party spokesman said following enquiries by party members on the decision reached at the interactive meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) and critical stakeholders in the state chapter held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the National Secretariat Abuja.

The statement informed that the meeting deliberated on and resolved important issues after an extensive deliberation including that all matters relating to the Governorship Primary election in Imo State should be suspended until after the 2023 general elections.

Other decisions are that “the purported suspension of some Local Government Chapter Chairmen in the State is null and void.

“That no member of the party should be suspended, sanctioned, intimidated or victimized on account of legitimate and lawful democratic expression or association within the ambit of the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.

“That the list for the Imo State Chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council should be referred to the National Presidential Campaign Council for review to ensure greater inclusiveness of Party members in Imo State in compliance with the guideline set up by the Party.

“That proper democratic processes should be put in place during the Imo State Governorship Primary Election to guarantee a free and fair process for all Party members interested to participate in the Primary Election process.

“That the two contending aspirants should have a private meeting and discuss on the way forward to ensure a smooth, united and cohesive Presidential, National and State Assembly elections campaign for the 2023 general elections.

“The Vice-Presidential Candidate should meet with critical leaders for further discussion and resolution of all issues in the Imo State Chapter of our Party.

“That all members of the Party in Imo State should work together to ensure victory in the forthcoming Presidential, National and State Assembly elections.”

The party NWC commended the Imo State PDP stakeholders for their openness at the meeting and urged them to further unite and forge a formidable front for the tasks ahead.

The statement revealed that in attendance were the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, former governors, Achike Udenwa and Emeka Ihedioha; members of the State Working Committee, serving and former National Assembly members, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), members of the State Elder’s Committee and other key stakeholders from Imo State.