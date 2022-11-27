Adeleke’s inauguration: Oyinlola assures Osun residents of dividends of democracy

Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on Sunday appreciated people of the state for electing the new governor of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to administer the state in a time like this.

The former governor and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made expressed their appreciation at the swearing-in ceremony of the governor held at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Osogbo.

While assuring them that the PDP government would not let the people down, Prince Oyinlola affirmed that parts of the programmes of the new administration are centered on humanity.

Oyinlola, the former national secretary of the party who was at the occasion in the company of his wife, Mrs. Omolola, added that all efforts would be made by the Adeleke-led administration to make the state more virile because the difference would be cleared in terms of governance.

He however charged them to support the new administration to be able to have a successful tenure of office.

“I think people of the state has experienced different types of administrations and I know for sure it was because they realized which one served them better, that is why they decided to have the PDP back on the throne.

“I will want to appreciate you for this, for being so merciful to the people of Osun State.”





Apart from the party chieftain, other notable dignitaries sighted at the event were the former deputy governor of the state, Erelu Olusola Obada; Timi of Ede, Oba Muniru Lawal, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji among others.