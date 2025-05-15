Adeleke warns Osun civil servants against mismanaging state assets

… threatens to use full wrath of law on anyone caught with untoward act

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has warned civil servants against the mismanagement of state assets, noting that anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law.

This was as he cautioned those encroaching government land to desist, adding that anyone who built properties on illegally acquired government land will forfeit the properties.

The governor gave the warning to civil servants in Osunon Thursday during the maiden seminar of asset management organised by the Osun State Asset Management Agency (O-SAMA), held at the civil service commission hall, Abere.

Adeleke, who was represented by the Commissioner for Government House Protocol Sola Ajaigbe, noted that citizens must collectively safeguard government assets within or outside the State, adding that assets are public properties held in trust for the benefit of current and future generations.

He added that the present administration prioritises the effective management of state resources, reiterating his resolve to provide necessary tools and resources to enable it to discharge its responsibilities without hindrance.

The governor said, “Let me also sound a clear warning to anyone caught stealing, abusing, or mismanaging State assets that such will face the full wrath of the law. Prosecution will be pursued in accordance with extant regulations.

“I must take this opportunity to caution those who continue to encroach on government land. Be informed that in due course, the government will recover all its properties. Do not build on lands earmarked for public purposes such as schools, setbacks, agricultural projects, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, markets, and other critical infrastructure. Anyone who undertakes such ventures does so at great personal risk, as properties built on illegally acquired government land will be forfeited.

“Effective asset management is crucial for wealth creation and its sustainability, whether in a corporate entity or a sub-national government like ours. The reckless use or mismanagement of assets by individuals, organisations, or governments inevitably leads to economic hardship and stagnation.

“From inception, our administration has prioritised the effective management of state resources. Accordingly, we have been actively supporting OSAMA by providing the necessary tools and resources to enable it to discharge its responsibilities without hindrance.”

Earlier in her address, the Special Adviser on Assets Management, Hon. Fausat Sarumi Adebanjo, said the Osun Assets Management Agency is working on the valuation of all government assets, noting that once completed, stealing of government assets will be eradicated.

“The Osun Assets Management Agency (O-SAMA) has produced an asset register, which is currently being updated. We are also working on the valuation of all government assets. This is a mission that will eradicate totally, the stealing of government assets,” she stated.

One of the resource persons, Rotimi Olugbohungbe, while speaking on the theme, ‘Our Assets, Our Collective Wealth And The Development Of Our State’, urged the state government to establish a centralised asset registry to reduce asset loss and enable better budgeting & accountability.

He said, “The government should establish a centralised asset registry. Many states lack an accurate record of their assets (land, buildings, vehicles, equipment). This will help reduce asset loss and enable better budgeting and accountability.”

