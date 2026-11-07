Adeleke unites APC, PDP, Accord leaders for Tinubu in Osun

…names 20 sub-committees for Tinubu’s re-election campaign

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the composition of sub-committees for the state Presidential Campaign Council, bringing together leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Accord Party to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

The composition, announced on Saturday by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, comprises political leaders, former public office holders, serving lawmakers and party chieftains drawn from the three political parties in the state’s coalition.

The development brings together prominent figures from parties that previously operated on different political platforms under a common structure for the president’s re-election campaign.

According to the approved arrangement, the campaign structure has 20 sub-committees, in addition to a central coordinating committee and a grassroots mobilisation framework, with responsibilities covering different aspects of electioneering and voter mobilisation.

The committees include women mobilisation, media and strategic communication, digital and social media, election planning and monitoring, artisans mobilisation, support groups coordination, campaign planning and strategies, finance and logistics, as well as civil society and labour union engagement.

Others are welfare, contact and mobilisation, protocol and venue, special duties, security and intelligence, youth and student affairs, parliamentary mobilisation, inter-party affairs, religious affairs, medical affairs, legal matters, and administration and secretariat coordination.

The central coordinating committee is headed by Adeleke, with former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande; former governor Gboyega Oyetola; former APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; and Senator Ajibola Basiru among its members.

Also represented on the committee are the state chairmen of the three political parties: Pastor Victor Akande of Accord, Sooko Taju Lawal of APC and Hon. Sunday Bisi of PDP, alongside other political figures.

For the women mobilisation committee, Alhaja Kudirat Fakokunde is listed as chairman, while prominent female political leaders, including Mrs Titi Adeleke, Hon. Ayo Omidiran and Hon. Mobola Yusuf, are among the members.

A separate elders and advisory group also features women leaders, including Yeye Dupe Adeleke Sanni, Erelu Olusola Obada and Otunba Titilayo Laoye Ponnle.

The media and strategic communication committee is chaired by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Kolapo Alimi, with Otunba Demola Adefila as co-chairman and Mallam Olawale Rasheed as deputy chairman. Rasheed also heads the digital and social media committee.

Adeleke will chair the election planning and monitoring committee, with Senator Iyiola Omisore serving as deputy chairman. The committee also comprises serving and former lawmakers, political stakeholders and other public figures.

Other appointments include Hon. Bosun Oyintiloye as chairman of informal groups and artisans mobilisation; Ismael Jayeoba as chairman of support groups coordination; and Mr Gboyega Alabi as chairman of campaign planning and strategies.

The governor is also listed as chairman of the finance, fundraising and logistics committee, with Senator Iyiola Omisore as deputy chairman.

Former military officer, Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun (rtd), heads the security and intelligence committee, while Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, chairs the youth and student affairs committee.

Explaining the arrangement, Adeleke said he had recently met with President Tinubu and briefed him on Osun State’s preparations for the presidential election, adding that the president was aware of the coalition’s expectations and aspirations.

The governor also assured coalition partners and the people of Osun that outstanding issues would be addressed, particularly the lingering local government matter, which he said would soon be resolved.

He directed members of the various committees to commence work immediately, stressing the need for a massive electoral victory for the president.

Adeleke commended the coalition partners for putting aside their political differences to work together, expressing confidence that the united front would strengthen the campaign’s mobilisation capacity across the state.

He charged the committees to translate their appointments into concrete grassroots activities for the presidential campaign.