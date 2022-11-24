Adeleke underrated, will shock Osun people with good governance, says Wole Oke

Ahead of the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the Osun State Governor, the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke has declared that the Governor-Elect would shock the people of the state and those underrating him with good governance

Hon Oke who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja pointed out that the Governor-elect was already a made man and was not coming to office to look for cheap money or goodies of office but to sustain on the legacies of the Adeleke dynast in the state

The lawmaker pointed out that the entire PDP family in the state was already in a joyful mood and looking forward for the Messiah they been waiting for after the party lost power 12 years ago through the court judgment

According to him,” To God be glory for giving us another Adeleke in Osun State,

we the PDP members in Osun State are in a very joyous mood. They are very happy and appreciative of what God has done in their lives because we have been in darkness in the last 12 years. We have been out of power in the last 12 years. It has taken the combined efforts of some of us who have the privilege of being in government to support our leader, Dr Deji Adeleke and the party to survive these 12 years. So the entire members across the length of Osun State are very happy. They cannot wait for the 27th of November for His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke to be sworn in as the governor of Osun State

” Some people are calling him the dancing senator. Dancing is a way of praising God as a Christian. You praise God by singing, dancing and clapping. There is nothing wrong with dancing. Even in the UK, America, dancing is a form of exercise. We are encouraged to go and dance. There are dancing schools. Music schools. It is a trade.

“Senator Adeleke, if you watch him, he is a very happy man. When you see a man that is happy, he is a good man. When you see a man that loves to praise God, he sings, he praises God. You need to see him worshipping in churches or even mosques. You can see he is a happy man.

“People do not know Sen Adeleke. He is a successful man. His children are doing well. Adeleke has been a director in Guinness Nigeria. He has made his mark in businesses, both at home and abroad. But because he is humane, he is a very humble person, people do not know. He is a very humble man. When you see a man that is happy, loved by people, and he loves people around him,, that is always joyous, it tells you he is a team player.

“He is a team player. He believes in people. And PDP as a party is imbued with members with huge capacity in all fields. And he is a listening person. He listens to advice and counselling. You can see the outburst of the traditional rulers in his support. So he is a man that would shock people. He is a man who has been underrated by those people who do not know him.

“But we are very close to him and know his capacity. You see when you allow a successful person to govern, he will deliver because he is not looking for food to eat. In my discussion with him, he has his plans. If you see someone who is talking about education, security, health, agriculture, housing, he knows what he is doing.”