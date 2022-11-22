Adeleke to receive Afro award on swearing-in day ― Film director

The Osun State Governor-Elect, Sen. Ademola Jackson Adeleke, will on November 27, on the day of his swearing-in receive Afro humanitarian Ambassador Award.

A Film Director, Taiwo Oduala, Founder and Executive Producer of Afro Awards made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Oduala, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oduataj Foundation, said that the choice of that day was a result of Adeleke’s inability to Attend the 2022 Afro Award held in Los Angeles, California, USA on November 6.

“The Governor-elect was bereaved and couldn’t attend our Award Ceremony held far away in Los Angeles, California, USA, so we decided to do that on Dec 27, the very day he will be sworn in as Governor of Osun State.

“We shall be honouring him with a Humanitarian Award for his outstanding achievements in humanitarian services in and outside Nigeria, ” he said.

The film director described the Los Angeles 2022 Afro Award Ceremony as “very successful” and “encouraging” as it was well attended by dignitaries from Africa and America.

He explained that the awardees include Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aliko Dangote, Business magnate billionaire/Founder & CEO of Dangote Group and Davido, Nigerian Singer and Her Excellency Fatima Maada-Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone.

The 2022 Honorees include; Harry O’ Harrison (Death Row Records Creator), Curtis Young (Rapper; Son of Dr. Dre), Ayuko Babu (Founder & CEO of Pan African Film Festival), Masika Kalysha (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood; We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop), Tina Weisinger (Founder of HAPAwards), Hubert Nakitare (Hip Hop Artist) and Rochel Pamphile (CEO of Rocky R&P Entertainment).

Others are Dr. Lance McCarthy (Business Consultant; Humanitarian), Ade James (African Legendary Photographer; Humanitarian), Kandi Conda (Owner of Celebrity Brand), Charmaine Blake (Owner of Charmaine PR Firm) and Madam Lara Okunubi (Philanthropist/Humanitarian),

He said Celebrities in attendance included Abby Ayoola (Naija Wives of Hollywood), Won-G Bruny (Rapper), Jordyn Carter JC (Recording Artist), Rodney Allen Rippy (Former Child Actor), Tyrone DuBose (Afro Awards Voiceover Host), Donzaleigh Abernathy (Actress & Civil Right Activist), Dar Dixon (Director & Producer), Calvin Hill (Navy Veteran & creator of Mr. & Ms. Military Pageant), and many others.

The director gave names sponsors of the 2022 Afro Awards to include; Oduataj Foundation, Top Dreams Universal, Wamufat International, AGIC Energy, G.O. Associates Limited, Tag Agic Group Holdings, Afrebay, Lamurudu, The Peejay Home Team, Back Home LLC., R&P Entertainment Agency LLC., Strictly Industry, El’s Empowerment Foundation, Cyril Robinson Webdesigner and Legacy Tailors.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE