Adeleke: Timi Frank urges NJC, EFCC to probe Osun Tribunal Judges

Says judgement compromised

Politics
By Tribune Online

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, described the majority judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that purportedly sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as highly compromised.

Frank in a statement in reaction to the judgement said the verdict fell short of expectations and does not reflect the will of the majority of the people of Osun who freely elected Senator Adeleke as Governor.

He called on the National Judicial Council to urgently cause a probe of the verdict with a view to restoring Adeleke’s mandate as well as penalizing any of the tribunal members found to have compromised on integrity.

He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently investigate the judges who wrote the majority judgement and prosecute those found to have based their decision on other considerations rather than the true facts canvassed during the hearing of the case.

He also called on the United States of America to place a visa ban on the Osun tribunal judges found to have used their highly exalted position as arbiters to derail and frustrate the growth of democracy in the country.

He commended the judge who wrote the minority judgement for sticking to the truth and siding with the wishes and aspirations of Osun people that elected Adeleke during the last governorship election.

He however urged the people of Osun to remain calm and law abiding with the certainty that the mandate they freely gave to Adeleke would be retrieved at the appellate court.

He vowed that Nigerians will not fold their arms and watch any attempt to use the judiciary to again steal Adeleke’s mandate through the backdoor.

You might also like
Top News

My government will replace sharing formula with production formula – Obi

Latest News

Northern Elders Forum warn against attempts to interfere with election

Latest News

Adebule rallies non-indigenes, artisans, women, youths for APC in Lagos

Top News

BREAKING: Tribunal sacks Adeleke as governor, orders withdrawal of certificate of…

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More