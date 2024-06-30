Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has opened up on the plans of his administration for the agricultural sector, assuring stakeholders that farm inputs, tractors and issue of food security are being addressed by his government.

Speaking on Friday evening after a meeting with a Nordic firm interested in setting up a tractor assembly plant in Osun, the state Governor said his plan for the agricultural sector is robust and all inclusive, adding that “the state is now set for implementation of various programmes in the sector.

“We take Agriculture very seriously. Our government decided to first focus on bridging the infra deficit to strengthen connectivity between rural and urban areas. We first focused on building the roads and bridges as a condition to empower the agricultural sector in the area of transportation and market linkages.

“Now that we have made enormous progress in the infra sector, we are now set to roll out specific programmes for the agricultural sector. I have set up an implementation committee on the recommendations of our food security committee.

“The Committee to be chaired by my Special Adviser on Agriculture, Hon Olaniran Akanfe has the mandate to put into effect the suggestions and proposals in the food committee report. Other members of the committee include Olusola Omole, Dr Alaba Towoju, Dr Olu Olajide, Hon Moshood Yakub, Hon Alexander Kehinde Oloke, Adelowo Adekunle Saburi, Kolade Tunde (TISKO), Engr Badmus Bukola Mikail, Engr Olaleye Fakayode, and Mr Tola Obembe. The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee while the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Tola Faseru serves as overall coordinator.

“As we kickstart the implementation of the food security committee, our government is to launch the Osun Young Agropreneurs Incubation Programme which is to target thousands of young farmers and agropreneurs across the agricultural value chain.

“The programme will include at least 1000 hectares of Land per local government; provision of land clearing and tractorization; availability of inputs; guaranteed offtaking; all season irrigation farming; integration of hydroponic farming; integration of precision farming and emphasis on gender balancing and inclusivity.

“My Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon Faseru is to chair the Action committee which will have representatives from ALGON, traditional institutions among others. Other members of the action committee will include Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Land; Surveyor General of the state; Director Agriculture services at the Ministry of Agriculture; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth; President, Osun Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mr Adegoke Taiwo Kamal; , a representative of farm equipment leaser, Engr Olaleye Fakayide, Hon Hezekiah Olabamiji Oladele(HOB), Engineer Dipo Onibonoje and High Chief Bola Orolugbagbe.

“I have also directed the Commissioner to host a meeting with real farmers on our various farmlands in the state. The Commissioner is to meet genuine farmers to strengthen our partnership as we launch various programmes within the sector.

“I am happy to announce that the federal-state partnership on Fertilizers has yielded positive results. We will as quickly as possible commence the distribution of Fertilizers to our farmers.

“On tractorization, this is another piece of good news. The state has acquired some tractors while the Commissioner has been directed to negotiate a leasing deal with the tractor hiring association. We are also repairing existing tractors.

“Our government is therefore related to receive your company with such interest as setting up a tractor assembly plant. We warmly welcome your initiative. The Commissioner for Agriculture is to meet and discuss further with your representative.

“For those into plantation farming, we are raising seedlings across the crop sectors. We are starting with cashew and cocoa.

“More importantly, our government is working on reviving the cocoa industry as well as supporting agro-processing through public-private partnership. We welcome investors and partners in this critical sector”, Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying.

