Adeleke removes three monarchs in Osun, directs security operatives to take over palaces

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Monday removed three newly installed monarchs, Akinrun of Ikirun, Prince Yinusa Olalekan Akadiri, Aree of Iree, Prince Ademola Oluponle Raphael and Owa of Igbajo Prince Gboyega Famoodu, former All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman under the administration of Gboyega Oyetola in the state from their respective palaces.

This was contained in six Executive Orders covering chieftaincy matters, appointments, others issued by the governor on the issues.

The governor who thereafter ordered security agencies to with immediate effect take charge of their palaces ordered that the palaces should remain occupied.

He explained that “the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review.”

The order stressed that “All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun state government after 17th July 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies.”

The order further stated that” all appointments in the service of Osun state government made in any capacity in all the ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, boards and parastatals after 17th July 2022 be and are hereby reversed.

“All heads of ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, boards and parastatals of Osun state government are hereby directed to carry out an immediate staff audit of the actual number of government workers in their various ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, boards and parastatals, as at 17th July 2022, and should file a report to the office of the Chief of Staff to the governor stating the full details and position/designation of each of the staff on the forwarded list, within 7 working days from the date of this Executive order using the attached oath of Fidelity template”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE