Adeleke pledges to strengthen youth inclusion in governance, decision-making

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the weekend pledged to strengthen youth inclusion in governance and decision-making.

The governor, who made the pledge at a stakeholders’ convergence organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in Osogbo, said the initiative was designed to encourage young professionals excelling in entrepreneurship, leadership, and the creative industries.

Speaking at the event, which brought together government officials, civil society advocates, youth leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the state, the Special Assistant to the Governor on State Affairs, Hon. Aare Abdumajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi, explained that the initiative aims to give young people a platform to showcase their potential, share ideas, and promote Osun-made products.

“Not everyone can be given a political appointment, and that is why we are encouraging our youths to learn from those who have become successful in their various fields.

“Our goal is to share ideas, showcase potential, and encourage Osun-made products. To participate, we set a simple criterion: you must already be a CEO or actively leading a venture,” Oyeniyi said.

He added, “Governor Adeleke’s administration is youth-friendly, and I plead with the youths in the state to continue to support the governor, who has introduced many policies aimed at advancing their development.”

Chairman of the planning committee and Technical Adviser to the Honourable Commissioner for Youth, Comrade Moses Adewuyi, noted that the programme drew youth stakeholders from all 30 local government areas. He added that a communiqué capturing key resolutions and recommendations would be presented to Governor Adeleke.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Olagunju Moshood Olalekan, reiterated the administration’s commitment to youth development and women empowerment.

Olalekan stressed that the governor has been proactive in addressing youth-related issues to ensure lasting, positive impacts on their lives.

“The initiative will continue as part of ongoing efforts by the Adeleke administration to promote youth participation in governance and economic growth,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ishola Modupe Olanrewaju, CEO of Oroki Foods, said that despite holding a PhD, she is proud to run a successful pap (ogi) production business that empowers others.

Mrs. Olanrewaju, however, urged the government to support local producers through contracts, emphasizing, “We have the capacity to meet demands and create jobs.”

Mr. Onitiju Kehinde, a polio survivor and disability community leader from Ife Central Local Government, described his selection through an open process as a departure from political influence.

“When I saw the registration online, I was excited but thought political power would determine the selection. To my surprise, I received an email inviting me as a participant,” Kehinde said, commending the government for giving persons with disabilities “a voice and opportunities beyond begging.”