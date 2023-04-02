Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, assured that his administration would revalidate the mining sector, as its government has stopped the forfeiture of state mining licenses caused by the previous administration due to mismanagement.

The state governor made the assurance at a meeting with the Director General of the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Agency, Engr Obadiah Nkom after the submission of the report of the Solid Minerals Committee in the state.

Senator Adeleke who revealed that the state has about seven mining licenses across the solid mineral value chains said, the licenses were however almost sold off in the last days of the Gboyega Oyetola’s administration through what appeared like a deliberate refusal to revalidate the licenses by paying required fees to the federal mining licensing body.

He however pledged to ramp up actions to reposition the sector and ensure the revalidation of the state mining licenses adding that, he would secure the state assets and stabilise its economy,

According to him, “my administration is ready to ensure all necessary fees are paid so that the state’s mining licenses can be secured.”

“I am meeting you today to affirm our administration’s readiness to revalidate our mining licenses. We apologize for the conduct of the previous government. Under my watch, the licenses will be better managed in compliance with relevant laws.

“We also thank the mining authorities for protecting the state mining assets during those transition periods. We appreciate the professionalism of the management of the licensing office. On our part, we will pay the required fees and we will move ahead with a transparent management of the field operations.

“We are however coming back to meet the Federal Minister of Mines and Solid Minerals. Osun has been brutally environmentally violated. Those the Federal Government gave mining licenses to have destroyed the Osun environment. Underground water across the Eastern senatorial district is polluted. Osun deserves a marshal plan to clean up her environment.

“But we are coming to officially provide proof of these environmental crimes. We will partner with the Federal Ministry on how to clean up our environment. There must be accountability”, Governor Adeleke posited.

In his response, the Director General of the Mining Cadastral ,Engr Nkom expressed the readiness of his agency to partner with the Osun State Government for the revival of the state’s mining sector.





The Director General who described Osun as an important mining state commended the political will demonstrated by Governor Adeleke, stressing that ” this direct meeting with our agency is unprecedented in federal-state mining relations.

” We are honored and challenged by Your Excellency’s direct meeting with me on this issue of Osun mining licenses. I can assure you that our cooperation is assured. We will work with your team to resolve all outstanding issues”, Engr Nkom pledged.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye applauded Governor Adeleke for his commitment to rescue the mining sector in Osun state, adding that “We now have a matching order of his Excellency to work hard to ensure safety of the licenses.

“We will act immediately on the directive by hosting a follow up meeting with the agency and the Federal Ministry on the issue of environmental degradation and pollution”, Hon Akinleye noted.

Present at the meeting were Rev Bunmi Jenyo, Hon Clement Akanni Olorunwa with Governor Adeleke presiding.