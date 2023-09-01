The Osun State House of Assembly Committee on Innovation, Science and Technology has said that Governor Ademola Adeleke and the 8th Assembly were ready to collaborate for the betterment of the state while engaging the capable hands within the state.

This is as the Chairman House Committee on Innovation, Science and Technology, Adewumi Adeyemi asked the Osun State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology to take advantage of Local content to boost the Economy of the State.

Adeyemi made the call during a maiden meeting with a team from the Ministry led by the Commissioner, Mr Moruf Ayofe.

Chairman House Committee on Innovation, Science and Technology, Adeyemi, on Thursday, said the move will allow the state to take local content which will help drive the economy, build capacity, and increase the employment rate.

The Legislator who urged the team to tap from the young talents across the State in the field of Science and Technology emphasised that harmonising such brains would place Osun state on the world map.

According to him, only the digital economy could be used to drive a nation however noted that the development of a country nowadays is based on the digital economy.

“To boost the economy of a state through local content, you can consider implementing technology-driven strategies such as creating digital platforms for local businesses to showcase their products and services.

“Additionally, investing in technology education and training programs can empower residents with the skills needed to participate in the digital economy, further contributing to economic growth.”

He also charged the youth to develop their skills through science, technology and innovation.

He, however, advised the officials of the ministry to work together with the committee to achieve development in the state to make the agenda of Governor Ademola a reality.

In their various contributions, the other members of the committee noted that the Osun people need to embrace the digital world for proper development.





They urged the ministry to furnish the committee with details of their blueprint and proposal.

