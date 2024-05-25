Eminent personalities like OSUN state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, His Royal Highness, Orangun Of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin including other “who- is- who” in the society that came from far and near the state, at the weekend showered encomium on the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his 67th birthday.

Speaking at the programme organized in honour of the former minister by the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus in Osogbo, Aregbesola was described as a humanist par excellence whose love for the emancipation of the masses and the poor is exemplary.

In his submission, Governor Adeleke’s celebrant remains a doyen in Osun politics, with a cult-like followership full of movers and shakers of the political direction of the state.

Adeleke remarked, “You are blessed. You only know a core politician by the caliber of people following him when he is not in power. For me to see the caliber of people here even without you being in power at the moment, means God is with you. It also shows that you are grounded.”

“From Osogbo to Iwo to Ejigbo, the crop of politicians with you are the core politicians of Osun. You are someone who always elevates your followers, and today, you are reaping the fruits of that loving gesture of yours. I want to tell you that whether somebody decides to celebrate you or not, what you did in the history of Osun will continue to speak for you.

The governor who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye stressed that, “On behalf of the Osun State Executive Council, we are celebrating you. Continue to do good for people. You are reaping the fruits of your legacy and impact on the lives of the people, and I pray God grants you many more years in good and sound health in service to Osun State.”

Also, the leading speakers, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin Aroyinkeye argued that Aregbesola is an embodiment of love whose commitment to humanity stands tall.

According to him, the former Minister shares a common passion for the emancipation of the poor and the liberation of the people, and “I can’t write my history without mentioning Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. We’ve been together since 1980; we were together in activism and other ideological activities.”

“When I wanted to establish my school, I consulted Aregbesola. We share everything in common. Aregbesola will always acknowledge and appreciate good and quality ideas, and progressive thinking. He appreciates progressive projects. He encouraged me to do good things.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t publicly associate myself with a person like Aregbesola.”

In his comment, the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Adeoti described Ogbeni Aregbesola as a man of his word, who always fulfills his promises.

He argued that the immediate past Minister of Interior earned his loyalty and support with his good character and love for the masses.

“He is a good leader to be trusted and associated with at any moment and I would rather quit politics than dissociate myself from everything that Aregbesola represents.

Adeoti said, “Aregbesola restored the progressive party to government. After the 2003 governorship election defeat, the progressive was in disarray; Aregbesola came in 2004 and breathed life into the party. He restructured the party and picked up the finances of the party. He restored the progressive to government and performed well.”

“Aregbesola always wishes everybody well and sees to the upliftment and progress of everybody who works with him. Aregbesola is a core progressive and he’s doing well. Those who were in government yesterday are betrayers.

“I would rather resign from politics than betray or dissociate myself from Aregbesola. I can do anything in support of Aregbesola. He’s truthful and straightforward.”

The Chairman of the Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, eulogized the former Governor, adding that he is a symbol of justice, fairness, and equity in leadership and public service.

Adesiji remarked that Aregbesola has continued to be a trailblazer and a relevant political figure in Osun and nationally.

“Aregbesola is a name synonymous with fairness, justice, and equity, and this is exemplified in his way of life as an unrepentant welfarist.

“As a governor in Osun, your people-friendly policies and programs for the constitutional maximum tenure have become points of reference for those who have occupied the exalted seat after your glorious transformation for higher responsibilities at the national level.

“Ogbeni, you remain a trailblazer everywhere you go, and without gainsaying, I can affirm you have continued to be relevant in your calling, even after exiting political offices you have held in the past.”

Also speaking, a former Chief of Staff to former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Elder Peter Babalola, celebrated Aregbesola, urging him to continue to impact the development of Osun.

Responding, Aregbesola, flanked by his wife Sherifat, expressed gratitude to family, friends, political associates, the Osun State Government, and others for celebrating him.

He however thanked them for honoring him saying, “They have all demonstrated courage and love for what we represent. I am indebted to you,” t

He said the way to achieve mass prosperity for Nigerians is to abide by the Omoluabi ethos in governance and politics maintaining that, the core of an administration that is truly ready to serve the people is discipline, courage, character, and competence in leadership.

“The way to bring people out of underdevelopment is for the leadership in every stratum of society to imbibe the Omoluabi ethos in its governance template and ideology.

“We cannot serve or lead the people to victory without ensuring that those governing rule with the fear of God, utmost dedication to principles that put humanity first, as well as embarking on projects that see to the continued prosperity of the masses in society. That is simply the best way to lead.”

