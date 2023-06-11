Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Saturday, commended Oba Adesola Munirudeen Lawal, Laminisa I, the Timi of Ede Land, for his unyielding dedication to the growth of Edeland and its people, attributing the impressive turnaround experienced in the ancient town in recent times to the traditional ruler’s outstanding leadership.
The governor who made the commendation at the 15th anniversary of the monarch’s ascension to the ancient throne of his forefathers in Ede, said, “this moment is a reminder of your remarkable leadership and the celebration of your steadfast devotion to the interest of the people of Edeland.”
The Governor who joined every son and daughter of Edeland to rejoice with Kabiyesi on this milestone noted that the monarch “remains not only a shining example of a patriot”, but also “a leader whose passion and interest in the growth of his subjects, remain invaluable and enduring”.
Governor Adeleke prayed to God Almighty to give Oba Adesola the grace and sound health to effect his impactful leadership on Edeland for a long time for the benefit of the people and humanity as a whole.
