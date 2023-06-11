Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Saturday, commended Oba Adesola Munirudeen Lawal, Laminisa I, the Timi of Ede Land, for his unyielding dedication to the growth of Edeland and its people, attributing the impressive turnaround experienced in the ancient town in recent times to the traditional ruler’s outstanding leadership.

The governor who made the commendation at the 15th anniversary of the monarch’s ascension to the ancient throne of his forefathers in Ede, said, “this moment is a reminder of your remarkable leadership and the celebration of your steadfast devotion to the interest of the people of Edeland.”

The Governor who joined every son and daughter of Edeland to rejoice with Kabiyesi on this milestone noted that the monarch “remains not only a shining example of a patriot”, but also “a leader whose passion and interest in the growth of his subjects, remain invaluable and enduring”.

Governor Adeleke prayed to God Almighty to give Oba Adesola the grace and sound health to effect his impactful leadership on Edeland for a long time for the benefit of the people and humanity as a whole.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…





I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…