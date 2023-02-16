Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday flagged off the implementation of some community micro-projects in the state, with the presentation of N518 million cheques

to members of benefiting communities.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the Osun Community and Social Development Agency (Osun CSDA) held at the Aoura event centre in Osogbo, the governor remarked that his administration has provided enabling environment for developmental efforts to thrive.

According to him, “this developmental support cannot come as a surprise to anybody because, at the inception of this administration, I have left no one in doubt as to my commitment towards the giant stride of developing communities when I rolled out a blueprint of my five (5) point developmental agenda.”

Adeleke who maintained that the event is part of the steps to revamp public utilities and infrastructures within the first 100 days of his administration, said, it is important to note that, Osun CSDA is World Bank-assisted, currently implementing Osun Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Osun CARES) which was an emergency program to cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19. Osun CARES is implementing the Delivery Link Indicator (DLI) 14.

“This administration has resolved to constantly mobilize resources to enable the intervention of Osun CSDA in our various communities, while the requirements of the World Bank are regularly being met for continuous assistance of the Bank.

“That is the reason why this administration has supported Osun CSDA with over Five Hundred Million Naira for the implementation of multi-sectoral and socially inclusive micro-projects under World Bank Assisted Osun CARES DLI 14.

“Hence, the Project Launch of today. And this no doubt is just the tip of the iceberg. That is the reason the Project Launch of today is possible. And this no doubt is just the tip of the iceberg for what we desire for the rapid development of our dear State, Osun.

“My good people of Osun State are expecting so much from me and are very eager to see that electoral promises are translated into needed social amenities.

“Therefore I’m focused on delivering my electoral promises and my ultimate goal is the growth and development of Osun State and its people; therefore today’s ceremony is geared towards achieving this great goal. We enjoined our good people of Osun State to keep a date with us and we promise you shall never be disappointed,” he submitted.





Speaking at the event, Mrs Aderonke Funmi Abokede, the general manager, Osun CSDA said, the governor has supported Osun CSDA so that the Osun CARES programme can continue.

“The funding is targeted at the development of communities in the state through the provision of infrastructure and social amenities Our CSDA is the agency that makes use of Community Driven Development (CDD) and primarily finances micro-projects initiated by communities.”

“Indeed, our governor is walking his talk on his 5-point development agenda to ensure that electoral promises are translated into needed social amenities and development through Osun CSDA. Hence, grants are going to communities to fund 87 gender-sensitive, multi-sectoral micro projects. These projects will be visible tangible, practicable and sustainable.

“Today’s event marks yet another milestone in the developmental efforts of this administration and this will go a long way to meet the expectations of the people of Osun State through the implementation of interventions that will address developmental challenges.

“May I congratulate the entire benefiting communities that are presented with their cheques by Mr governor for the implementation of Micro projects that will bring succour to the people, and solve fundamental social and community problems that and address developmental challenges.

